Hitman devs IÖ open new studiö in Malmö

IO Interactive, the Danish mob behind Hitman and Kane & Lynch (look, I still swear K&L2 is interesting), today announced they’ve opened a new studio in Malmö, Sweden. Given that there were ditched by former owners Square Enix and faced an uncertain future only 20 months ago, before going independent, this is a pleasing turnaround. I am glad they’re apparently doing well enough to expand, especially as 2018’s Hitman 2 is a cracker. Surely now it’s time for Kane & Lynch 3, eh? Eh? Anyone? Eh?

The Malmö mob “will strengthen IO Interactive’s commitment to deliver exceptional content to the Hitman franchise, community and all our fans,” IO said in their announcement.

You’ll note it doesn’t mention Kane & Lynch at all, which all but confirms it to me – they don’t want to ruin the surprise.

“Furthermore,” adds CEO Hakan Abrak, “this will expand our muscles for creating brand-new and exciting endeavours, new universes, new franchises. In other words, IOI Malmö and Copenhagen are one family.”

IO’s headquarters are in Copenhagen, so the new Malmö office is just a hop, skip, and a jump over the Øresund strait to Sweden. You could take the bridge, I suppose, but that’s The Bridge where the corpse was found cut in half dead in the middle on the border of the two countries so I’d not chance it myself.