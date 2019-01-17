Drop into Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4's Blackout with free trial week

If you’re plum tuckered out from Plunkbat and find Fortnite too Plunklite but still want to battle in a royale way, you might fancy a crack at Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s Blackout. Activision today launched a week-long free trial of Cod Blops 4’s battle royale mode and only that. Everyone is invited to try what all the kids are calling Blopout from today through to next Thursday, January 24th. As one of the many who looked at Blopout with interest after burning out on Plunkbat but didn’t fancy buying without trying, sure, I’ll have a go.

You’ll need the Battle.net client (plus a Battle.net account, obvs) to try the trial. Fire up it, go to Cod Blops 4, and hit that “Try for Free” button. Activision have ditched Steam for Blizzard’s own doodad this year, and presumably future years of Cod. Unless Epic somehow sign them up to the Epic Games Store like Ubisoft, I guess. Stranger things, and all that.

As for what Blopout’s like, young Matt ummed and ahhed over it in his Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 review:

“Blackout plays as if Plunkbat got nudged a tad towards Fortnite’s arcadey sensibilities, and a whole damn mile towards its polish. That territory comes with trade offs. There are no bugs and the shooting is crispier than a Kettle chip, but you can’t lean around corners. The vehicles handle a bit strangely, too, though unless your heart is really wed to banterbusses then that’s more than made up for by the gunfeel. Yuck.”

(I’m appalled your choice of words too.)

So: maybe worth a crack for the price of a couple hours downloading?

A new update hit the game today too.

I wouldn’t be too surprised if Activision launch a cheaper standalone version of Blackout, further trimming down the Battle Edition which cuts the cooperative Zombies mode and the price to focus on battle royale and other PvP modes. Activision have been experimenting with cut-down Cod suppers for several years but it’s never entirely clear what their end goal for them is.

Heck, I wouldn’t be entirely astonished if Blopout went free-to-play. Even the Battle Edition’s price is uneasily high above Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds, which has an established audience of millions who swear that they hate the game, and so far above the free-to-play and all-conquering Fortnite Battle Royale. What do you want, Activision, and what are you doing? I just don’t know.