The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fallout 76 guide Fortnite Season 7 Week 7 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Podcast: What games are we looking forward to in 2019?

Listen now or don't, see if I care

RPS

Hivemind

17th January 2019 / 6:00PM

New year, old friends. The boys and girls of the RPS podcast have not been reborn, they have no resolutions, no ambitious goal to learn German or eat more spinach. They just want to play more videogames. Unbelievable. So let’s listen to them chat about the shooters and RPGs that have them most excited. That’s what they do on these podcasts, you know, they just talk nonsense. And they get PAID for it. It’s outrageous, if you ask me, a nameless publication byline.

Only two pod pals this week. Alice B is looking forward to zipping about in a big metal space tuxedo in Anthem. Whereas Brendan is keen to let loose his inner ninja in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, a very solid-looking Cells-like.

One thing has changed though. We’re now on SPOTIFY! You can find us the Electronic Wireless Show on Spotify here or just by searching “Rock Paper Shotgun”. Add us to your life, you nice people.

You can also listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Resolutely good music is by Jack de Quidt.

Links:

Our most anticipated games of 2019

We’d love it if Disco Elysium came out this year

Alice played a summery bit of Metro Exodus

Anthem’s open beta is in February

Sekiro: Shadow’s die twice is a good Cells-like

Outer Wilds is Majora’s Mask in space and pretty sweet

The Outer Worlds is a sci-fi RPG by Obsidian

Ape Out is a game in which you are an ape and you are OUT

Genesis Noir sounds like one of Italo Calvino’s Cosmicomics

You should read the Cosmicomics

Heaven’s Vault is alien Duolingo

Slay the Spire’s best mod adds googly eyes

The Division 2 is NOT political OK?

Matthew’s Return of the Obra Dinn review

Have you played… Duolingo?

Destiny 2 puzzle was too tough

Gearbox legal battle becomes publicly messy

Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

RPS

Hivemind

The all-seeing eye of Rock, Paper, Shotgun, the voice of many-as-one.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Anthem beta, free demo dates, release date, trailers, editions, pre-order bonuses, PC system requirements

Sing the Anthem of my people.

BioWare release a mission's-worth of footage from Anthem

73

BioWare's Anthem getting open beta in February

23

Cue the music: Anthem closed alpha signups are open

7

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Drop into Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4's Blackout with free trial week

Sea Salt slithers ashore this spring

Podcast: What games are we looking forward to in 2019?

Listen now or don't, see if I care

1

Almost anybody could be a spy in Total War: Three Kingdoms

6