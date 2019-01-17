Podcast: What games are we looking forward to in 2019?

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

New year, old friends. The boys and girls of the RPS podcast have not been reborn, they have no resolutions, no ambitious goal to learn German or eat more spinach. They just want to play more videogames. Unbelievable. So let’s listen to them chat about the shooters and RPGs that have them most excited. That’s what they do on these podcasts, you know, they just talk nonsense. And they get PAID for it. It’s outrageous, if you ask me, a nameless publication byline.

Only two pod pals this week. Alice B is looking forward to zipping about in a big metal space tuxedo in Anthem. Whereas Brendan is keen to let loose his inner ninja in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, a very solid-looking Cells-like.

Links:

Our most anticipated games of 2019

We’d love it if Disco Elysium came out this year

Alice played a summery bit of Metro Exodus

Anthem’s open beta is in February

Sekiro: Shadow’s die twice is a good Cells-like

Outer Wilds is Majora’s Mask in space and pretty sweet

The Outer Worlds is a sci-fi RPG by Obsidian

Ape Out is a game in which you are an ape and you are OUT

Genesis Noir sounds like one of Italo Calvino’s Cosmicomics

You should read the Cosmicomics

Heaven’s Vault is alien Duolingo

Slay the Spire’s best mod adds googly eyes

The Division 2 is NOT political OK?

Matthew’s Return of the Obra Dinn review

Have you played… Duolingo?

Destiny 2 puzzle was too tough

Gearbox legal battle becomes publicly messy