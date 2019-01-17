The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fallout 76 guide Fortnite Season 7 Week 7 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Sea Of Thieves jettisons half its cargo - a reason to return?

Alec Meer

Senior Editor

17th January 2019 / 11:03AM

Remember Sea of Thieves, Rare’s piratical, sandbox sorta-MMO? I do, what with reviewing it and all, but only as if a dream. Emotive, fragmentary scenes of waves and sunset and accordions. A blissful boredom. Actual detail of the things I did, found or fought? Not a bit of it. Maybe there were some skeletons once?

I think often of going back, part in curiosity about whether its many updates have added meaningful #content, and mostly because standing on the prow of a lonely boat, staring at the quiet horizon, is deeply appealing in These Times. I usually make it about half way through the long 50GB download before the impulse fades, or life gets in the way. Now that it’s suddenly been slimmed down to ‘just’ 27GB, I reckon it could well be a sailor’s life for me once more.

Obviously, game file sizes increasingly incline towards the massive these days anyway, but SOT’s 47GB manspreading across our hard drives felt particularly unreasonable given that there, well, weren’t many different things in it.

The new 27GB PC client seems altogether more apt to me – both in terms of waiting times for a reinstall and not having to uninstall three other games to do so.

The bad news, if you are a particularly salty seadog, is that whole shebang needs to be redownloaded even if you have the 47GB big boy already installed. Apparently it’s a spot of rough seas now for smoother sailing later (man, so many mixed pirate metaphors in this article), in that the new filestructure means future updates can be significantly smaller.

The new client goes live on February 6, so prepare your hold in readiness. My guess? They only just realised they could run Winzip with the variable ‘ocean*.bmp’.

Further details here, or, if you’re into listening to dudes talk about filesizes for a full three minutes, here’s one of the SOT devs explaining the ins and outs of the new client, along with news on how they’re tightening the thumbscrews on cheaters and tweaking combat and the Arena a smidge.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Alec Meer

Senior Editor

Co-founder of RPS. Dungeon Keeper & X-COM 4 Life.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Sea of Thieves

A failure, a triumph

53

Every PC game at Microsoft's E3 2018 conference

Trailers galore

9

Sea Of Thieves's Shrouded Spoils update adds more meat to its skellington bones

4

Sea of Thieves announces competitive mode The Arena

1

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Fortnite challenges: Snowfall secret locations, how to complete Battle Pass Challenges

Fortnite challenges: Week 7, expedition outpost locations, landing locations, destroying X-4 Stormwings

Sea Of Thieves jettisons half its cargo - a reason to return?

2

What if Overwatch but cats is the best animated short yet