Best PC gaming deals of the week - 18th January 2019

Happy belated New Year of Deals, everyone. Having fully recovered from the depths of CES jetlag, your deals herald is back, bright-eyed and bushy-tailed for another year of bringing you the best PC gaming deals around. You’ll have to hold me off the stairs by my coat tails before you can get rid of this deals herald, and boy howdy do I have some good deals for you this week. We’ve got graphics cards, games, laptops, SSDs, the lot. Read on for your weekly dose of those sweet, sweet discounts.

Game deals

The folks over at Fanatical are doing an Aspyr-based Pick & Mix bundle over the next seven days, in which you can bag any three eligible games for £9.75, or any five for £14.99. Said eligible games include BioShock Infinite, Borderlands 2, Layers of Fear, Inner Space, Mafia III, Civilization V, Star Wars KOTOR and HomeWorld Remastered Collection to name just some of the highlights. Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved is also part of the bundle, but you can also nab that one on its own for just £1.79 (that’s 85% off) over the next two days as part of Fanatical’s Star Deal event.

If you’re more of a simulator fan, Steam‘s big publisher weekend focuses on Dovetail’s back catalogue this time round, with the likes of Train Simulator 2019, Flight Simulator X, Fishing Sim World and several of their various add-on packs all going cheap. There’s up to 75% off in some cases, or you can get the entire Dovetail Games Ultimate Edition collection for 60% off, which includes Train Simulator 2019, Train Sim World, Euro Fishing and Fishing Sim World.

Humble‘s latest Winter sale is in full swing as well right now, and you can earn yourself a free copy of Teslagrad and DeSync by earning one or three stamps by purchasing other games. There’s are plenty of good deals up for grabs, with big publisher-wide discounts from the likes of Bethesda, Ubisoft, Sega, Rockstar and Activision, so there’s bound to be something you like if your Steam library isn’t already busting at the seams from their Christmas sale.

Big savings include the stab’em up I just can’t quit, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for 50% off, GTA V: Premium Online Edition for 75% off, and Destiny 2: Forsaken for 25% off, as well as Elite Dangerous: Commander Deluxe for 76% off, and Jurassic World Evolution for another whopping 75% off.

UK deals:

If the arrival of Nvidia’s RTX 2060 has put your back up a bit, you’ll be pleased to hear there are plenty of other graphics card deals to be had this weekend, including this 8GB MSI Radeon RX 570 Armor OC for just £150 over at Ebuyer. That’s a great price for this all-round 1080p graphics card (for more info see our AMD Radeon RX 570 review), and you also get a choice of two free games with it, too, out of the upcoming Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil 2 remake and The Division 2.

That’s a pretty sweet deal if you ask me, but if you’d rather have a bit of 1440p-level oomph at your disposal as well, you might be better off snapping up the 8GB PowerColor Radeon RX 580 for £200 from Overclockers UK instead. This is currently our top recommendation alongside Nvidia’s GTX 1060 for flawless 1080p gaming in our best graphics card list, and you also get the same two free game deal listed above, too. Read our AMD Radeon RX 580 review for more deets.

Alternatively, if you fancy something a lot more powerful, then you can still get some pretty big savings on AMD’s Radeon RX Vega 56 (£315 down from £350) and AMD’s Radeon RX Vega 64 (£399 down from £500). Those come with all three of AMD’s free games bundle and are primed and ready for excellent 1440p performance and a bit of 4K as well. See our Vega 56 review and Vega 64 review to see how they stack up.

Western Digital may have just released their new Black SN750 NVMe SSD, but Ebuyer are currently doing the 250GB model of last year’s WD Black NVMe SSD for just £60 at the moment, which is a decent price for the second-best NVMe SSD going.

If you’ve got the budget, though, Samsung’s 970 Evo is still top dog when it comes to super fast storage performance, so it’s a good thing you can grab a 500GB stick for a bit less this weekend, as it’s currently down to £100 (from £120) over at Overclockers. It’s our best gaming SSD you’ll find under £200 right now, but if you’re looking for something a little less expensive, then the equally excellent SATA-based 500GB Samsung 860 Evo is also on sale at the moment for £75 (down from £86).

US deals:

With Nvidia’s latest crop of RTX-powered gaming laptops due to arrive at the end of the month, now is a fantastic time to pick up one of their slightly older GTX laptops on the cheap, such as the super slim Gigabyte Aero 15W. Down from $1999 to $1699, this comes with an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 16GB of RAM, a 6GB Nvidia GTX 1060 graphics chip, a 512GB SSD and a 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz display.

Or, if you’d rather something a bit beefier in an equally teensy chassis, the Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501 (illustrated above) is also on sale this weekend. Once a stonking $4000, it’s down to $1900 for the next two days and comes with an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 16GB of RAM, an Nvidia GTX 1080 Max-Q graphics chip, a 15.6in, 144Hz, G-Sync, VA display with a 1920×1080 resolution, and a 512GB SSD.

And sitting slap bang in the middle of those two is the Acer Predator Helios 500. Now $1799 (down from $2000), this comes with the same Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM as the two laptops above, but gets you an Nvidia GTX 1070 graphics chip, a 256GB SSD and a 1TB HDD combo instead. It also has a larger 17.3in, 1920×1080 display, but comes equipped with the same 144Hz and G-Sync whistles as the more expensive Asus.

Alternatively, MSI’s GV62 8RE is also going cheap for a much more palatable $829 (down from $1049) if your budget can’t stretch as far as the others, and that comes with an Intel Core i5-8300H processor, 8GB of RAM, a 3GB Nvidia GTX 1060 graphics chip and a 128GB SSD, plus a regular 15.6in 1920×1080 resolution display.

Over on the component side of things, Newegg currently have AMD’s Ryzen 7 1700 processor for $44 off its usual price of $220, bringing it down to $176. That’s not bad if AMD’s current Ryzen 7 2700 processor is a bit too steep at (an also discounted) $260, which you can read more about in my AMD Ryzen 7 2700 review. Both have eight cores and come with good, decent coolers in the box, and each of them will happily slot into any existing AM4 socket motherboard, too, which AMD have confirmed will also be the platform for their upcoming 3rd Gen Ryzen desktop CPUs as well, which should hopefully give you better options down the line when you next come to upgrade.

Finally, Razer’s DeathAdder Chroma mouse is also on sale this weekend for just $38, down from its usual $60. A right-handed mouse has a 10,000 DPI sensor, it comes with five customisable buttons and textured side grips.

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!