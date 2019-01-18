To completely defox today’s word chain you’ll need to provide Roman, my Chief Foxer Setter, with the sequence of 24 words suggested by the clues below.

A word can be any length and is linked to the next word in the chain by its last two or three letters. For instance ‘honeysuckle’ might be followed by ‘leviathan’. ‘Handel’ could come next. Then ‘delta’. And so on.

Complicating things a tad are the six orange italicised clues. These have been shuffled. For example “He appears on the cover of an Ensemble Studios game” probably doesn’t refer to word #20.

1. They dot the Yucatan Peninsula

2. A word that can go before mouth, English, and stingray

3. This building is an example of one

4. An Avro Lancaster carried one, a Short Sunderland did not

5. A British WW2 AFV you won’t find at Bovington

6. A Royal Navy sloop that had something in common with this sub

7. Inspected by Voyager 2 in the mid-Eighties

8. A Japanese festival with something in common with this event

9. The city where these vessels reside

10. Vandalized by Lord Elgin

11. This loco’s driving wheels weren’t circular

12. A fruit named after one of the Royal Navy’s most famous captains

13. A Babylonian king with a lot of bottle?

14. Where Moby-Dick was born

15. It leaves this station at a quarter past eight every morning

16. This is the latest warship to bear the name

17. His final book had a picture of the Richmond Grays on the cover

18. This aircraft

19. A word that can go before shrew, league, and vase

20. He appears on the cover of an Ensemble Studios game

21. A French writer sufficiently singular to spawn an eponymous adjective

22. Since early last year, not a Guinness ingredient

23. His first published short-story

24. Where this picture was taken

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s cluster foxer:

The Sámi (ylla, mrpier)

A1 reindeer (phuzz)

B1 four winds hat (Artiforg, Zogg)

C1 sámi parliament (mrpier, ylla)

A2 cloudberry (ylla)

A3 anni-kristiina juuso (mrpier, ylla)

Collective nouns for birds (phlebas)

D1 siege (Dr. Breen)

E1 scold (Gothnak)

E2 murder (AFKAMC)

E3 descent (Artiforg, Gothnak, phlebas)

E4 parliament (phuzz)

The Boys’ Brigade (Dr. Breen)

B2 boys (Rorschach617)

C2 steadfast (phuzz)

D2 4th october 1883 (Gothnak)

D3 smith (Zogg)

D4 anchor (Stugle)

Laurel and Hardy (Gothnak)

B3 hardy (ylla)

C3 sons of the desert (phlebas)

A4 cuckoo (phuzz, AFKAMC, Zogg)

B4 hal roach studios (phuzz, AFKAMC)

A5 ulverston (Gothnak)

HMHS Britannic (phlebas)

C4 kea (phuzz)

B5 royal army medical corps (phuzz)

C5 bismarck (Gothnak, Stugle)

D5 bartlett (Gothnak)

E5 scourge (Dr. Breen, sagredo1632)