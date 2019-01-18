The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fallout 76 guide Fortnite Season 7 Week 7 challenges

17

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

18th January 2019 / 1:00PM

To completely defox today’s word chain you’ll need to provide Roman, my Chief Foxer Setter, with the sequence of 24 words suggested by the clues below.

A word can be any length and is linked to the next word in the chain by its last two or three letters. For instance ‘honeysuckle’ might be followed by ‘leviathan’. ‘Handel’ could come next. Then ‘delta’. And so on.

Complicating things a tad are the six orange italicised clues. These have been shuffled. For example “He appears on the cover of an Ensemble Studios game” probably doesn’t refer to word #20.

1. They dot the Yucatan Peninsula
2. A word that can go before mouth, English, and stingray
3. This building is an example of one
4. An Avro Lancaster carried one, a Short Sunderland did not
5. A British WW2 AFV you won’t find at Bovington
6. A Royal Navy sloop that had something in common with this sub
7. Inspected by Voyager 2 in the mid-Eighties
8. A Japanese festival with something in common with this event
9. The city where these vessels reside
10. Vandalized by Lord Elgin
11. This loco’s driving wheels weren’t circular
12. A fruit named after one of the Royal Navy’s most famous captains
13. A Babylonian king with a lot of bottle?
14. Where Moby-Dick was born
15. It leaves this station at a quarter past eight every morning
16. This is the latest warship to bear the name
17.  His final book had a picture of the Richmond Grays on the cover
18. This aircraft
19. A word that can go before shrew, league, and vase
20. He appears on the cover of an Ensemble Studios game
21. A French writer sufficiently singular to spawn an eponymous adjective
22. Since early last year, not a Guinness ingredient
23. His first published short-story
24. Where this picture was taken

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s cluster foxer:

The Sámi (ylla, mrpier)
A1 reindeer (phuzz)
B1 four winds hat (Artiforg, Zogg)
C1 sámi parliament (mrpier, ylla)
A2 cloudberry (ylla)
A3 anni-kristiina juuso (mrpier, ylla)

Collective nouns for birds (phlebas)
D1 siege (Dr. Breen)
E1 scold (Gothnak)
E2 murder (AFKAMC)
E3 descent (Artiforg, Gothnak, phlebas)
E4 parliament (phuzz)

The Boys’ Brigade (Dr. Breen)
B2 boys (Rorschach617)
C2 steadfast (phuzz)
D2 4th october 1883 (Gothnak)
D3 smith (Zogg)
D4 anchor (Stugle)

Laurel and Hardy (Gothnak)
B3 hardy (ylla)
C3 sons of the desert (phlebas)
A4 cuckoo (phuzz, AFKAMC, Zogg)
B4 hal roach studios (phuzz, AFKAMC)
A5 ulverston (Gothnak)

HMHS Britannic (phlebas)
C4 kea (phuzz)
B5 royal army medical corps (phuzz)
C5 bismarck (Gothnak, Stugle)
D5 bartlett (Gothnak)
E5 scourge (Dr. Breen, sagredo1632)

