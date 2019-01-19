What are we all playing this weekend?

Remember remember, the nineteenth of January, with gunfire, treason, and- hang on, this must be a misprint in my ‘On This Day…’ cat calendar. Let’s see. Ah! Wikipedia says January 19th, 1986 saw the release of the first IBM PC virus. Sadly that’s not in The Malware Museum and Wikipedia doesn’t list a catchy song to commemorate the event so I guess we’re about done here.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

Alec I’m playing Buckaroo with my copy of Slay The Spire, piling it high with fascinating/wildly-misjudged new playable class mods. Genuinely amazed by what people have made already. I’m also playing the “worrying ceaselessly about what the future holds for me” game, but that’s another story for another day. Alice Bee Alice has been fired. Alice L This weekend I’m back home visiting my dad for his birthday so I’ll only have my trusty Switch to hand, where I’ll hopefully be finishing off Celeste! And maybe some Nintendo exclusives but I won’t go into those here… Alice O Hey, it’s me again with the Destiny 2 raids. Doing those jumping puzzles. Finding, collecting, charging, throwing, and dunking those orbs in all sorts of places. Building a v. cool outfit. All the important things. Brendan I’ve been wading through the steaming trash heap of Persona 5 on the non-PC and I may well continue to do that, even though it is a terrible, awful, dreadful thing. I don’t know what’s wrong with me and I don’t mean to find out. Please, just stay away. Dave I recently found Street Fighter EX 2 Plus for my PlayStation 1, so I will be playing a very old and slightly janky fighting game, if I even have the time this weekend – it’s a busy non-gaming one mostly involving putting things in boxes. Graham If I ask my two-year-old what we do on weekends now, he yells “CAKE! AND! PARK!”. This is because we are good parents and we are doing weekends right. But when he goes to sleep at night, I’ll probably keep shooting at rabbits in Mario + Rabbids. It is surprising to me how concerned the game is with forward momentum: I’ve yet to encounter a fight that posed any challenge whatsoever. This is a good thing. John John has been fired. Katharine According to Steam, I’ve played eight hours of Shadow Of The Tomb Raider so far, and for a normal person that would probably mean they were fairly deep into the game by now. In reality, I haven’t even got past the game’s opening yet, as every one of those 480 minutes has just been spent benchmarking the damn thing so far with what feels like every graphics card under the sun. Having completely failed to make any headway with it over Christmas, this weekend I’m finally going to take the plunge and get raid some honest to goodness tombs. As much as I like chilling out in Cozumel’s town square, it’s time to move on and get this apocalypse going. Matt Matt has been fired. Matthew I have about 400GB of video capture to pick through because the mad bastards of the games industry decided to release every game in 2019 on the same day in February. If I get on top of that lot, I’ll be playing Metro 2033 and Last Light, because my recent Exodus hands-on has got me in the mood for shooting mutant moles in dark tunnels. Ollie Ollie has been fired.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?