The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fallout 76 guide Fortnite Season 7 Week 7 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Ominous Ice King brings a blizzard to Fortnite Battle Royale

Jay Castello

Contributor

20th January 2019 / 1:00PM

Winter has come to Fortnite Battle Royale, with the mysterious Ice King breaking free of his sky-orb to coat the island in a layer of crisp snow.

I hate the cold, and therefore I am obliged to hate the Ice King, but I must admit it’s all rather pretty. Some players who witnessed the event captured it for the rest of us:

Cinematic shots, if you missed it. from r/FortNiteBR

Get out of the way, Ice King, I’m trying to appreciate the Northern Lights.

Not only is it snowy out there now, it’s also extra dangerous. Ice Fiends, which are zombies but also cold (so way worse) are spawning across the map, and new challenges revolve around killing them in various ways.

Players have also spotted a number of eggs hidden in Polar Peak. So far they seem unbreakable, leaving open speculation about what might hatch from them. My money’s on lots of tiny Ice Kings who will emerge fully mature and form their own peaceful society, unbothered by the battle royale raging all around them. Most other people seem to think it’s going to be some sort of dragon. Time will tell.

The regular-sized, flying Ice King graced us with his orb’s frozen presence last patch, which also added a new revolver, a bunch of balance changes, and the ability to redeploy gliders again, sort of – only if you’ve got the item and even then only ten times.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Fortnite Scoped Revolver tips - stats, locations, comparisons to other weapons, how to use effectively

Pocket Sniper!

Fortnite guide (v7.20) - tips and tricks for Season 7, how to play, how to improve, how to win

You probably haven't heard of it...

Fortnite loadouts - most powerful weapon combos, Season 7 best loadouts

Shotgun or SMG? Sniper or Explosives?

Fortnite building and editing guide - advanced editing tips, essential Fortnite builds, 1x1s, 90s, Ramp Rushes

A deadly dance of architectural prowess

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Ominous Ice King brings a blizzard to Fortnite Battle Royale

1

The Sunday Papers

Read more

9

Browser-based domain price guessing game shows the web has a way with words

3

My favourite moment in The Walking Dead so far was a mistake I made

Sorry Violet

2