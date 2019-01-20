The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fallout 76 guide Fortnite Season 7 Week 7 challenges

Tiny Bird Garden Deluxe is a feathery Neko Atsume with added hats

Jay Castello

Contributor

20th January 2019 / 9:00PM

Tiny Bird Garden Deluxe is a game about filling your life with over a hundred colourful, adorable birds. So, pretty much life goals.

It’s similar to popular cat-collection mobile game Neko Atsume, except – while I realise I’m about to make the mistake of having an opinion online – I personally prefer our feathered friends. Also, this one’s on PC so we can actually write about it.

Here’s a trailer so you can see what it’s all about. Birds! Hats! Birds in hats!

As you might have guessed from the hats, it’s a little more in-depth than Neko Atsume. There’s a visual novel component, and it turns out that birds are terrible gossips who you can learn many interpersonal secrets from as you develop friendships. There are also human people who you can become friends with, I guess, but seriously, look at how cute those birds are.

Luckily, you can pet them. There’s also a collection of mini-games, and, sorry, I’ve rather buried the lede here, because they advertise both “bird jokes and puns—eggcellently crafted, only slightly hawkward” and “a bird that looks like a banana” on their Steam page. What more could you want?

If your answer to that question was ‘yet more birds’ then you’re in luck – the developers are promising that there’s more on the way this year.

You can buy Tiny Bird Garden Deluxe for £4.99/€5.99/ $6.99 on Steam and itch.io.

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

