Tiny Bird Garden Deluxe is a feathery Neko Atsume with added hats

Tiny Bird Garden Deluxe is a game about filling your life with over a hundred colourful, adorable birds. So, pretty much life goals.

It’s similar to popular cat-collection mobile game Neko Atsume, except – while I realise I’m about to make the mistake of having an opinion online – I personally prefer our feathered friends. Also, this one’s on PC so we can actually write about it.

Here’s a trailer so you can see what it’s all about. Birds! Hats! Birds in hats!

As you might have guessed from the hats, it’s a little more in-depth than Neko Atsume. There’s a visual novel component, and it turns out that birds are terrible gossips who you can learn many interpersonal secrets from as you develop friendships. There are also human people who you can become friends with, I guess, but seriously, look at how cute those birds are.

Luckily, you can pet them. There’s also a collection of mini-games, and, sorry, I’ve rather buried the lede here, because they advertise both “bird jokes and puns—eggcellently crafted, only slightly hawkward” and “a bird that looks like a banana” on their Steam page. What more could you want?

If your answer to that question was ‘yet more birds’ then you’re in luck – the developers are promising that there’s more on the way this year.

You can buy Tiny Bird Garden Deluxe for £4.99/€5.99/ $6.99 on Steam and itch.io.