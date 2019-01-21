The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fallout 76 guide Fortnite Season 7 Week 7 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:

Digital storytellers, dinosaurs and newsroom bots: Seeds has them all

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

21st January 2019 / 1:13PM

“Make something that makes something”, goes the tagline for Procjam. It’s an annual game(ish) jam that invites designers to come up with a procedurally generated something – but those projects aren’t the only wonders it spawns.

Every year also sees a new edition of Seeds, a companion zine where participants are invited to explain what they’ve done. It’s also open to essays on any AI-related topic, and 2018’s crop was strong.

Seeds is edited by Dann Sullivan and RPS contributor Jupiter Hadley, and the 2018 edition includes 42 contributions. It’s a lengthy tome, but I’d recommend just leaping in and having a read of whatever piques your interest.

For me, that included this plug for Robots On Typewriters, a podcast where Justin Edwards and Allison Perrone explore AI generated comedy – intentional or otherwise.

Speaking of, I was tickled by Damien Crawford’s fantasy newsroom bot, which doesn’t have as many twitter followers as it deserves.

Mark Rickerby’s piece on representing writing works well in tandem with Adam Riddle’s musing about his first stab at a digital storyteller. I’ve seen similar projects on a grander scale, but Riddle’s Red Riding Hood has a charm of its own.

I could do this all day, but here’s one more. TINYSAUR GENERATOR is Elle Sullivan’s follow-up to her hit 2017 dinosaur generator, and an excellent example of when to sensibly deploy all-caps.

I’ve missed so much. Do go have a rummage for yourself.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Steam Charts: Hard Truths Edition

Because Steam Graphs didn't SEO as well

2

Fortnite challenges: Ice Storm challenges, Ice Legion, destroy Ice Brutes and Ice Fiends

Dwarf Fortress diary: The Basement Of Curiosity episode two - flailing in a pool of dwarf pus

The dwarves could only afford a dog for their zoo

4

Rainbow Six Siege operators: best operators for beginners, best abilities

Special operations

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Steam Charts: Hard Truths Edition

Because Steam Graphs didn't SEO as well

2

Fortnite challenges: Ice Storm challenges, Ice Legion, destroy Ice Brutes and Ice Fiends

Digital storytellers, dinosaurs and newsroom bots: Seeds has them all

Dwarf Fortress diary: The Basement Of Curiosity episode two - flailing in a pool of dwarf pus

The dwarves could only afford a dog for their zoo

4