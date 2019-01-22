Anthem VIP demo dates, beta, release date, trailers, editions, pre-order bonuses, PC system requirements

Anthem’s free demo is literally days away now, and EA have recently put up the system requirements for the full game, so we thought we’d update this roundup of everything we have so that you can prepare your PC in advance. Below you will find all the information about the schedule for both the VIP demo and the regular free demo, as well as details on the game’s release date, the trailers that have been released so far, and everything about the special edition for the game.

Anthem free demo, VIP demo, beta dates

Anthem will be getting a free demo; with the general release of the demo being from Friday 1st February 2019 until Sunday 3rd February 2019. The specific times will be announced at a later date and we will update with that information right here when it is.

Those who pre-ordered the game will be able to access the game a little sooner in the beta period, along with subscribers to EA’s Origin Access. This will be a week earlier, namely Friday 25th January 2019 until Sunday 27th January 2019. Those who do play this VIP demo will also get an exclusive in-game item, but EA have not confirmed what this item is. Those who preordered outside of Origin should have a code. If you don’t have one, EA’s advice is to contact the retailer you preordered it from to obtain your code for the VIP demo.

Anthem release date

At the E3 2018 EA press conference, it was announced that Anthem would be released on EA Origin on 22nd February 2019. It would also be made available to play on EA’s new EA Origin Access Premier service at the game’s launch a few days earlier.

Anthem Legion of Dawn edition

Both versions of the game will be available from the Origin storefront. The game will cost you £54.99 for the standard edition and £69.99 for the “Legion of Dawn” edition, that include all the following items:

Legion of Dawn Legendary Ranger armour pack & weapon.

Ranger Javelin Exosuit legendary gear attachment.

Set of Legion of Dawn legendary armour packs.

Anthem digital soundtrack.

Pre-order bonuses

As mentioned before, I don’t recommend this, but both versions include access to the VIP period that will be happening the week before the open demo. Certain editions of the game also have certain pre-order bonuses tied to it, so below are the details of what’s included in the pre-order of each version:

VIP access to the demo session and the session week beforehand.

Founders Player Banner

Legion of Dawn Legendary Ranger armour pack and weapon (pre-order is Standard edition only – included as normal in Legion of Dawn pack).

Anthem trailers

We also got several pieces of footage from Anthem during that same show during E3 week. Firstly we have that cinematic trailer complete with an odd rendition of Muse’s Uprising. If that baffles any Muse fans out there, don’t worry, it baffled us too.

We then had a bit more of a focus on the game itself in an interview setting, before we go to more gameplay. Here they showed footage of a mission that had been spliced up to save on time. The key takeaways were that abilities can be combo’d between players. For example, you can stun a bunch of enemies, and a friend can then go in and blow them up with missiles for a bonus.

Four javelin exosuits

In the months leading to the closed alpha announcement, EA have put out some details on Anthem’s Javelin exosuits that you can take the helm of. Each one has their own specialities that can be used to assist other players in fights against enemies. Since their abilities are being updated constantly though development, I’ve put links to EA’s own page that goes into a lot of detail on their abilities and specialities. The four Javelins in the game are:

Ranger – A flexible exosuit that can use most weapon types, as well as ordinance and support gear to confuse the enemy and assist the team.

Colossus – The heavy exosuit that is the only one that can equip heavy weapons. Specialises in dealing raw damage and giving allies defensive buffs.

Interceptor – The nimblest of the exosuits and specialises in evasion and melee attacks. Can also heal status affects and mark targets for extra damage.

Storm – Think of this like the mage of the group as they use the elements to rain pain on foes. Have a range of defensive barriers for allies.

Anthem PC system requirements

Finally, before we go, EA have officially announced what the PC system requirements will be when the game launches. They’re a wide range of different specs that are handled, so be sure to check out the full list below for minimum and recommended system requirements:

Anthem PC Minimum System Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 CPU: Intel Core i5 3570 or AMD FX-6350

Intel Core i5 3570 or AMD FX-6350 RAM: 8 GB System Memory

8 GB System Memory GPU: NVIDIA GTX 760, AMD Radeon 7970 / R9280X

NVIDIA GTX 760, AMD Radeon 7970 / R9280X GPU RAM: 2 GB Video Memory

2 GB Video Memory HARD DRIVE: At least 50 GB of free space

At least 50 GB of free space DIRECTX: DirectX 11

Anthem PC Recommended System Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 3.6GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X 3.5 GHz

Intel Core i7-4790 3.6GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X 3.5 GHz RAM: 16 GB System Memory

16 GB System Memory GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060/RTX 2060, AMD RX 480

NVIDIA GTX 1060/RTX 2060, AMD RX 480 GPU RAM: 4 GB Video Memory

4 GB Video Memory HARD DRIVE: At least 50 GB of free space

At least 50 GB of free space DIRECTX: DirectX 11

For the moment, that’s it. Since the demo isn’t all that far away, we should have some more details from those who played the game as to what it will be like. Therefore we’ll have more information drip fed until the 21st February 2019 release date, so we’ll be sure to bring you more on it as soon as we can. Be sure to come on back to this hub in the weeks until the game’s release.