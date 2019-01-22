Fortnite challenges: Week 7 challenges, Battle Pass challenges, Snowfall challenges,

The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fallout 76 guide Fortnite Challenges

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

22nd January 2019 / 10:41AM

Sgt Winter flying a plane while others ride on the wings and tail.

Fortnite’s seventh season has more challenges coming in the coming week, but there’s not a lot longer left to complete all the previous challenges. On top of that, we’ve also had challenges appear to coincide with the Ice Storm event now going on. So in order to grab all the emotes, costumes, and everything else for the latest Battle Pass, this guide hub will have all the details for both free and Battle Pass challenges, as well as any extra challenges introduced later on.

Fortnite weekly challenges guide hub

With the game being the global sensation that it is, there’s a lot to learn about not only getting that all-important “Victory Royale”, but also the changes to the map as the seasons progress, and the challenges you can seek to complete. Head over to our main Fortnite guide hub for every single thing you need to get started.

Fortnite Season 7 Challenges

Season 7 began late last year on 6th December 2018. The theme is a holiday themed one, and saw a few big changes. Flush Factory and Greasy Grove are now gone, along with the addition of ziplines, new icy terrain, and a new vehicle that has been dominating the meta in the form of the X-4 Stormwing (Psst, there’s more on that in our Fortnite vehicles guide). It also introduced some free challenges in the form of the 14 Days Of Fortnite challenges and the current Ice Storm event, as well as some new cosmetic items such as wraps for weapons.

Below are all the current challenges in Fortnite Season 7. Some of these challenges require you to find things dotted across the map, so these will have links within the tables. Click on the link to be taken through to the guide page which will tell you how to find the object/location in question and what you need to do once you’ve found them. We will be updating this as the coming days go by with more specific guides, so do check back soon.

Week 7

Challenge Number required Type of Challenge Difficulty
Visit all Expedition Outposts 7 Free Normal
Use a Rift or Rift-To-go in different matches 3 matches Free Normal
Eliminate enemies with pistols 3 Free Hard
Land in various locations
(Staged challenge)		 Stage 1: Salty Springs
Stage 2: Happy Hamlet
Stage 3: Wailing Woods
Stage 4: Junk Junction
Stage 5: Paradise Palms		 Battle Pass Normal
Search chests in Loot Lake or Frosty Flights 7 Battle Pass Normal
Destroy a flying Stormwing 1 Battle Pass Hard
Deal damage in a single match (Staged Challenge) Stage 1: 200 damage
Stage 2: 300 damage
Stage 3: 400 damage 		Battle Pass Hard

Week 6

Challenge Number required Type of Challenge Difficulty
Search an Ammo Box in different named locations 7 Free Medium
Search for Chilly Gnomes 7 Free Medium
Eliminate opponents in Lucky Landing or Tilted Towers 3 Free Hard
Visit two specific locations in a single match (Staged challenge) Stage 1: Polar Peaks and Tilted Towers
Stage 2: Lucky Landing and Retail Row
Stage 3: Lazy Links and Shifty Shafts		 Battle Pass Medium
Slide an Ice Puck over 150m in a single throw 150m slide x1 Battle Pass Medium
Deal damage with different weapons (Staged challenge) Stage 1: Deal 200 damage with SMGs
Stage 2: Deal 200 damage with Assault Rifles
Stage 3: Deal 200 damage with Grenades, Clingers, and Stink Bombs		 Battle Pass Hard
Deal damage with different weapons in a single match 5 in one match Battle Pass Hard

Week 5

Challenge Number required Type of Challenge Difficulty
Land in five locations (Staged challenge) Stage 1: Polar Peak
Stage 2: Fatal Fields
Stage 3: Tomato Temple
Stage 4: Loot Lake
Stage 5: Snobby Shores		 Free Medium
Deal 5000 damage to enemy structures 5000 Free Medium
Eliminate three enemies with suppressed weapons 3 Free Hard
Dance on top of towers (Staged challenge) Stage 1: Dance on top of a Water Tower
Stage 2: Dance on top of a Ranger Tower
Stage 3: Dance on top of an Air Traffic Control Tower		 Battle Pass Medium
Search chests at Wailing Woods or Paradise Palms 7 Battle Pass Medium
Search between a Giant Rock Man, a Crowned Tomato, and an Encircled Tree 1 Battle Star Battle Pass Hard
Eliminate three opponents from closer than 5m away 3 Battle Pass Hard

Week 4

Challenge Number required Type of Challenge Difficulty
Launch fireworks 3 out of a possible 14. Free Medium
Use an X-4 Stormwing in 5 matches 5 Free Medium
Eliminate enemies at Expedition outposts 3 (there are 7 outposts) Free Hard
Search for the letters O, S, M, and N in a match each, then visit NOMS in Retail Row (Staged Challenge) Stage 1: Search for “O” west of Pleasant Park
Stage 2: Search for “S” in Wailing Woods
Stage 3: Search for “M” in Dusty Divot
Stage 4: Search for “N” under a frozen lake.
Stage 5: Visit NOMS in Retail Row		 Battle Pass Hard
Destroy wooden objects (Staged challenge) Stage 1: Destroy 80 chairs
Stage 2: Destroy 25 wooden utility poles.
Stage 3: Destroy wooden pallets		 Battle Pass Medium
Deal 100 damage with a pickaxe to opponents 100 damage – can be across multiple games. Battle Pass Medium
Eliminate opponents in Happy Hamlet or Pleasant Park 3 Battle Pass Hard

Week 3

Challenge Number required Type of Challenge Difficulty
Ride a zipline in different matches 5 in different matches. Free Medium
Land in five different locations. (Staged challenge) Stage 1: Lonely Lodge
Stage 2: Pleasant Park
Stage 3: Lucky Landing
Stage 4: Lazy Links
Stage 5: Tilted Towers		 Free Medium
Eliminate two players with a legendary weapon 2 Free Hard
Ski Lodge Battle Tier location 1 (behind the centre ski lodge) Battle Pass Hard
Ring two Doorbell locations in a single match 2 doorbells required in 1 match. Can’t be in the same named area. Battle Pass Medium
Search chests in either Polar Peak or Tomato Temple 7 required Battle Pass Medium
Deal damage with three different weapons (staged challenge) Stage 1: Deal damage with shotguns.
Stage 2: Deal damage with pistols.
Stage 3: Deal damage with snipers.		 Battle Pass Hard

Week 2

Challenge Number required Type of Challenge Difficulty
Search a chest in different named locations 5 chests in 5 different locations (out of 21) Free Medium
Damage opponents with different types of weapons 5 different types of damage (out of 10). Free Medium
Eliminate three opponents in either Snobby Shores or Fatal Fields. 3 Free Hard
Piano locations and sheet music Play sheet music near Pleasant park.
Play sheet music near Lonely Lodge.		 Battle Pass Medium
Complete an Abandoned Mansion dance off Just complete, you don’t need to win. Requires at least 1 other player. Battle Pass Medium
Visit three sets of two locations in a match each (Staged challenge) Stage 1: Snobby Shores and Pleasant Park
Stage 2: Dusty Divot and Lonely Lodge
Stage 3: Frosty Flights and Tomato Temple		 Battle Pass Hard
Eliminate an opponent that is 50m away 1 Battle Pass Medium

Week 1

Challenge Number required Type of Challenge Difficulty
Pick up an item of each rarity 1 of each rarity (5 in total) Free Medium
Forbidden Dance locations 7 out of 12. Free Medium
Play matches with at least one elimination 5 Free Hard
Crown of RVs dance location
 
Metal Turtle dance location
 
Submarine dance location		 Stage 1: Dance on top of a crown of RVs.
Stage 2: Dance on top of a metal turtle.
Stage 3: Dance on top of a submarine. 		Battle Pass Medium
Deal Headshot damage to opponents. 500 damage Battle Pass Medium
Search containers (Staged challenge) Stage 1: Search five ammo boxes in a single match.
Stage 2: Search three chests in a single match.
Stage 3: Search one supply drop in a single match.		 Battle Pass Hard
Eliminate opponents in five different named locations. 5 eliminations in 5 different locations (out of 21) Battle Pass Hard

Miscellaneous Challenges

Archived

What you get with the Season 7 Battle Pass

Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode is free to play, with a fair number of challenges being free to complete, giving you a taste of what the Battle Pass challenges have to offer. The Battle Pass for each season is currently priced at 950 V-Bucks. This likely means forking out £7.99, €9.99, and $9.99 respectively to purchase 1000 V-Bucks, leaving you with 50 V-Bucks left over, but they usually come with a few unlocks to begin with.

You’ll also unlock more stuff as you play matches, either through levels or completing each of the individual challenges. Challenges are unlocked as the season progresses, though once the season is over, the challenges are gone forever, so you’ll need to get in quick. You can also throw some more money (150 V-Bucks per Tier level) to unlock the next rank, but it’s not advisable to do so unless there is a particular skin coming up that you really, really, really want.

Tips for Fortnite challenges

A lot of the challenges in Fortnite revolve around getting kills and damage with certain weapons, possibly in certain locations, or just merely landing in locations on the map. So before we go, here are a couple of tips aimed to help you in completing those challenges.

  • For the various weapon challenges, your best bet is to compete in a Limited Time Mode (LTM) that features respawns. Since all damage is cumulative during a match, even those that say “in a Single Match”, you should be able to at least have a good attempt to complete that challenge.
  • In challenges that require eliminations in specific locations, some areas are better than others. Tilted Towers and Pleasant Park are very popular locations to drop into, so if you’re looking for a less popular area to descend into, try for the second area.
  • Make sure that you have completed matches rather than quitting as soon as you finish you have done your task. Some challenges require the match to be finished before it will count.

This concludes our weekly challenges guide, but there’s plenty more in our collection of guides for Fortnite. For more on the weapons themselves, check out our Fortnite weapons guide, the locations to find them can be found in our Fortnite locations, while the list of the vehicles in the game are in our Fortnite vehicles guide.

