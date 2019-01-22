The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fallout 76 guide Fortnite Challenges

Fortnite now lets you dress up as a Sneaky Snowman

22nd January 2019 / 4:28PM

fortnite sneaky snowman

Fortnite‘s v7.20 content update is now live and adds a frosty-themed item to the battle royale, allowing you to sneak up on unsuspecting players by donning a rather innocuous looking snowman outfit. And what an ace way to blend in following the explosion of the ice orb that was hovering above the Polar Peaks, this weekend, blanketing the entire map in snow.

The item aptly titled the Sneaky Snowman, can be worn by the player and will act as a shield but with 100 health, the snowman isn’t going to last forever. Entering building mode or using another item will also see you waving goodbye to Mr Snowman but otherwise, movement is unrestricted. If don’t fancy dressing up, you can use the item to create a destructible snowman instead, presumably to act as a convincing decoy.

Along with adding a number of new items and weapons – as well as removing the Quad Rocket Launcher, Port-A-fortress, and Grappler – the update also brings a huge pyramid structure to The Block, created by player Directingpete, which you’re able to drop in and explore to “discover the secrets it holds.”

You’ll also be able to take part in a limited time mode, Sniper Shootout where only scoped weapons are allowed. Suppressed Sniper Rifles have been introduced – just to make your life that little bit harder – and Legendary Scoped Pistols have been added to Supply Drops. Reviving “Down But Not Out” teammates in Duos & Squads is also deactivated.

A handful of bug and performance fixes have also been implemented which you can check them out in the patch notes here.

