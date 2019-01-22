The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fallout 76 guide Fortnite challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Have You Played... Mortal Kombat X?

When carrots attack

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

22nd January 2019 / 7:30AM

Featured post

With Mortal Kombat 11 lurking around the corner, there’s no better time to look back at the previous game: Mortal Kombat X. It came just a few years after the rebooted timeline shook the series in more ways than one, the events of Mortal Kombat (9) setting a whole new future in stone.

Mortal Kombat X also introduced the idea that every character had three variations. They’re all built on the same core character, with the same combos and special moves, but each variant has unique moves, combos, and other such traits that change things drastically.

This attempts to deal with one of the main issues I have with fighting games: redundant characters. Here, if there’s a character who isn’t very good, you can just try a different version of the same character, rather than completely rule them out. If a character looks cool to you, but one variant is a dud, the whole character isn’t completely useless.

Still there is a continuation of the timeline that shakes things further. In the 9th instalment, characters died and became Revenants under the control of the wizard Quan Chi, who serves the fallen Elder God, Shinnok [See issue ninety billion, Kombat fans! – Ed]. So in Mortal Kombat 10, there are new characters and returning favourites, as well as a host of offline and online modes. Aside from the regular fatalities, there’s also returning Brutalities that are reworked to involve more skill and are a lot more rewarding to execute. There’s also some very dark humour in the fatalities; Johnny Cage’s first fatality may be the best one, though Cassie Cage takes a very close second.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

As guides writer for Rock, Paper, Shotgun, it is my privilege to understand how to play certain games well, so that newer players can understand the more complex things about them.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Mortal Kombat 11 bringing more ultraviolence in April

10

Mortal Kombat X's Long-Overdue Overhaul Patch Is Out

10

Biff! Mortal Kombat XL & X Update Coming In October

3

Revived: Mortal Kombat XL PC Open Beta Now Live

10

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Have You Played... Mortal Kombat X?

When carrots attack

2

Synthetik: Arena is a free condensed take on an intense roguelike shooter

1

Yakuza Kiwami teased for a February 19th PC release

6

Strange Telephone puzzlingly dials up PCs today

3