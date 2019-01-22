The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fallout 76 guide Fortnite Challenges

Metro Exodus shows off its arsenal

22nd January 2019 / 6:08PM

A new (and relatively lengthy) Metro Exodus trailer showcases the many weapons and customisations that will be available when the game launches, next month.

The trailer (which you can watch below) details the many gun classes that will be available as well as some of the customisation options that will tailor each weapon to your specific needs. Handguns, shotguns, and rifles are as you’d expect, though customisation can change them up quite drastically, turning them into specialised firearms. Additionally, a ‘special weapons’ class includes a silent rifle as well as a crossbow, ideal for those stealth missions or when you just don’t want to get into a fight.

4A Games’ Metro Exodus is shaping up to be quite different from the games that have gone before. While the Metro 2033 and Last Light both dealt primarily with the dank metro system of post-apocalyptic Russia, Exodus takes to the surface. Open-world areas will give players a chance to explore in a non-linear fashion, and you can see what Alice B made of them when she recently got to play a preview version.

Metro Exodus is set for release on February 15 but if you’re as impatient as we are, you can check out everything we know about Exodus, so far right here.

