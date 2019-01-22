The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fallout 76 guide Fortnite Challenges

Webtoy of the day: build your own silly-named spaceships

Alec Meer

Senior Editor

22nd January 2019 / 12:00PM

Your desktop box of infinite delights today is this insta-spaceship builder, part of the ShapeWright project, a web page into which you may insert any name/vile oath of your choice and be blessed with a one-of-a-kind starship in response.

While there’s obvious delight in trying to etablish whether The Ainsley Harriot somehow resembles the joyful celeb chef, or if The HMS Peggle sparks odes to joy in you, what I love best is watching the construction process. Huge chunks of ship slamming together, like some wonderful 3D jigsaw of a Chris Foss illustration.

Witness the construction of The Agent Dale Cooper, which is appropriately dual-faced:

Here’s the HMS Peggle, which is A Very Nice Spaceship but I have tried and failed to identify anything particularly Peggly about it:

The X-Wing proves that ShapeWright hasn’t lowered itself to IP theft:

But The Ainsley Harriot definitely has a big grin grinning away there, right? Mission accomplished:

Most satisfyingly of all, The Optimus Prime entirely resembles a giant robot, albeit one who uses his keister as weapon storage:

ShapeWright, a webGL tool which can also build blobby creatures, rings and, er, religious jewellery, is the work of Dutch studio Macouno, who also get up to all sorts of 3D printing malarkey. I would definitely 3D-print The Ainsley Harriot, given the option.

