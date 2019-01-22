The Humble Caffeine Bundle is full of games worth staying up late for

Today’s Humble Caffeine Bundle is chock full of very good games for very little money, but a little hard to categorise. United under the banner of Caffeine – a “social broadcasting platform for gaming”, not the life-giving stimulant – there’s eight games here, each one representing a wildly different genre. We’ve got the Metroidy Headlander, platform roguelike Gonner, party game tank shooter Treadnauts, a historical novel adaptation and even a ninja stealth sim all up in here. There’s only (in my opinion) one game that’s not immediately worth your attention. See the full lineup and trailers below.

Pay What You Want ($1 for Steam keys)

Beat The Average ($5.95/£4.62 now)

The Whole Enchilada ($12/£9.33)

Whew, and that’s your lot. The bundle also includes a discount on ‘gaming chairs’ from Overclockers UK, although nothing could get me to give up my big comfy armchair. Dear Esther aside (and even that has its fans), that’s a weirdly eclectic collection of games, and every one of them worth playing. You can grab the Humble Caffeine Bundle here, and it’ll be available until February 5th.