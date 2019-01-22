Yakuza Kiwami will also cost £15 on PC

Gaming’s best dad, Tokyo mobster Kazuma Kiryu, will return to PC in Yakuza Kiwami in less than one month, and Sega have now confirmed that it’ll cost the same as Yakuza 0: a paltry £15. Today’s formal announcement of the February 19th release date follows yesterday’s not-so-subtle tease, and brings word of the open-world brawl-o-RPG’s price. £15! Bargain. £15 to wrestle baddies, give fatherly advice to everyone you meet, go bowling, whip your shirt and jacket off in one single gesture, become best frenemies with a suave wiry psycho, sing karaoke… absolute bargain. Steal of the century.

Yakuza Kiwami is a remake of the first game in the series from way back in 2006, prettied up and with a few extra bells, whistles, and tweaked plot beats. Technically it follows on a few years after events of Yakuza 0, though 0 was a prequel released a decade later. We’re getting the story in sequence on PC so far, though that’ll likely change if Sega keep bringing the series over (please keep bringing the series over) due to new sequels having been made alongside remakes. Though it would be a bit weird if they released 0, 1, then 6. Who knows.

The point is: Yakuza is great and I’m so glad the series has finally come to PC. We called 0 one of the best games of 2018 so roll on Kiwami.

Yakuza Kiwami is coming to Windows via Steam on February 19th, priced at £15/€20/$20.