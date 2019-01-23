The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fallout 76 guide Fortnite Challenges

Black Ops 4 Blackout will let you respawn - if your squad isn't crap

Sarah James

Contributor

23rd January 2019 / 12:16PM

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 will let you respawn in Blackout–providing at least one member of your squad is halfway decent, or lucky–in a new limited time mode that’s joining the battle royale later today.

‘Down But Not Out’ is set to go live at 6pm GMT and will be squads-only. The new mode will allow players to respawn with each Collapse, as long as at least one of your squad is still alive. This is an excellent opportunity for new players to jump in and get a feel for the battle royale (don’t forget, it’s free to play until tomorrow), though the potential respawns will make for an incredibly chaotic final circle. It’s set to stick around until January 30, so you’ve got until then to give it a whirl.

If the respawning-into-final-circle-chaos doesn’t sound like your bag, the next limited time mode, ‘Ambush,’ might be more to your taste. Details of Ambush were spotted on the Call of Duty app by Reddit user Carkeys11, who then posted a screenshot. Treyarch later responded to the thread, confirming that Ambush was indeed the next mode hitting Blackout “immediately” after Down But Not Out. According to the screenshot, sniper rifles and melee weapons will be the only weapons available in Ambush, and ‘once the circle starts collapsing, it never stops.’

Today’s update also adds Gauntlets and New Elixirs to Zombies, as well as various other changes. I won’t bore you by listing them all – you can check out the full list of updates for yourself here.

