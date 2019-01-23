The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fallout 76 guide Fortnite Challenges

Grand Theft Auto 5 cheats: GTA V codes, all weapons and ammo, lower wanted level, invincibility

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

23rd January 2019 / 3:10PM

Who says cheaters never prosper? Grand Theft Auto 5 has been wildly popular for years and if the internet is to be believed, you all still want to mess around with cheat codes in the single player campaign. Don’t worry, we’ve got ya and we won’t squeal. Our GTA 5 cheat guide will go over all of the cheats, in both cell phone number and command code variants. 

Grand Theft Auto 5 cheat guide

Before we start, it’s worth noting that there is no money cheat. You’ll therefore need to get very good at netting cash the conventional way. But if we’re being honest with ourselves, who needs cash when you can just summon an attack chopper and tear stuff up, spawn all the items you’ll ever need, or even alter time and space to your every whim. That’s something money cannot buy.

Grand Theft Auto 5 cheats

Right, you cheating cheaters, you want them codes? We’ve got them. There are two ways to enter codes. The first is to whip out your mobile phone/cell phone in the game, and punch in some specific numbers. Ringing for the cheats however is somewhat time consuming, not least of which because the numbers are relatively long.

For PC owners, there’s some salvation in that every cheat code has a console command that does the same thing. You can bring up the console by pressing the “¬” or “~” key which, depending on your keyboard layout, will be the button above TAB and next to the number 1. Type in the cheat and press enter to activate it. It’s as simple as that really.

Below are the console commands, the cell phone numbers you and a brief description of what each of them does. Now you could scroll through the entire page and search for it that way, maybe even Ctrl-F to search using your browser, but why do any of that when you can just type in what you want the cheat to do into that little search bar. You see it? Top right hand corner of the table? That search bar is the key to your cheating prosperity.

All the Grand Theft Auto 5 codes, all weapons and ammo, lower wanted level, invincibility

Cheat description Console Command Cell Phone cheat code
All weapons spawn in inventory with maximum ammunition TOOLUP 1-999-866-587
Change weather (it’s on a cycle) MAKEITRAIN 1-999-625-348-7246
Drunk mode LIQUOR 1-999-547-861
Enables fast run CATCHME 1-999-228-8463
Enable fast swim GOTGILLS 1-999-468-44557
Enables slow motion aiming one stage. Can be stacked three times. DEADEYE 1-999-332-3393
Gives player parachute SKYDIVE 1-999-759-3483
Invincibility PAINKILLER 1-999-724-654-5537
Enables super jump (hold jump button down for height) HOPTOIT 1-999-467-86-48
Launches you into the sky. SKYFALL 1-999-759-3255
Lowers wanted level LAWYERUP 1-999-529-93787
Make cars slippery while drifting. SNOWDAY 1-999-766-9329
Explosive ammunition HIGHEX 1-199-444-439
Flaming bullets INCENDIARY 1-999-462-363-4279
Makes melee attacks explosive. HOTHANDS 1-999-4684-2637
Maximum health and armour TURTLE 1-999-887-853
Moon Gravity FLOATER 1-999-356-2837
Raises wanted level FUGITIVE 1-999-3844-8483
Recharge Special Ability POWERUP 1-999-769-3787
Slow motion upped one stage. Can be stacked three times. SLOWMO 1-999-7556-966
Spawn a BMX BANDIT 1-999-226-348
Spawn a Buzzard attack helicopter BUZZOFF 1-999-289-9633
Spawn a Comet Sports Car COMET 1-999-266-38
Spawn a limo VINEWOOD 1-999-846-39663
Spawn a PCJ-600 Motorcycle ROCKET 1-999-762-538
Spawn a Rapid GT Coupe Roadster RAPIDGT 1-999-727-4348
Spawn a Sanchez Dirt Bike OFFROAD 1-999-633-7623
Spawn a duster plane FLYSPRAY 1-999-359-77729
Spawn a stunt plane BARNSTORM 1-999-2276-78676
Spawn a Trashmaster garbage truck TRASHED 1-999-872-433
Spawn a golf cart HOLEIN1 1-999-4653-46-1
Spawn Kraken submarine BUBBLES 1-999-282-2537
Spawn Duke O Death DEATHCAR 1-999-3328-4227
Spawn Dodo sea plane EXTINCT 1-999-398-4628
Changes phone model and causes a random explosion N/A 1-999-367-3767

With that, the full list is complete. Just to make it completely clear, none of these cheats will work on GTA Online, since that’s more closely watched by the authorities. Game changing things like changing the handling of cars or how gravity works, just aren’t as easily obtained there. Now that’s out of the way, get out there and start summoning your tools of destruction.

