Grand Theft Auto 5 cheats: GTA V codes, all weapons and ammo, lower wanted level, invincibility
Who says cheaters never prosper? Grand Theft Auto 5 has been wildly popular for years and if the internet is to be believed, you all still want to mess around with cheat codes in the single player campaign. Don’t worry, we’ve got ya and we won’t squeal. Our GTA 5 cheat guide will go over all of the cheats, in both cell phone number and command code variants.
Grand Theft Auto 5 cheat guide
Before we start, it’s worth noting that there is no money cheat. You’ll therefore need to get very good at netting cash the conventional way. But if we’re being honest with ourselves, who needs cash when you can just summon an attack chopper and tear stuff up, spawn all the items you’ll ever need, or even alter time and space to your every whim. That’s something money cannot buy.
Grand Theft Auto 5 cheats
Right, you cheating cheaters, you want them codes? We’ve got them. There are two ways to enter codes. The first is to whip out your mobile phone/cell phone in the game, and punch in some specific numbers. Ringing for the cheats however is somewhat time consuming, not least of which because the numbers are relatively long.
For PC owners, there’s some salvation in that every cheat code has a console command that does the same thing. You can bring up the console by pressing the “¬” or “~” key which, depending on your keyboard layout, will be the button above TAB and next to the number 1. Type in the cheat and press enter to activate it. It’s as simple as that really.
Below are the console commands, the cell phone numbers you and a brief description of what each of them does. Now you could scroll through the entire page and search for it that way, maybe even Ctrl-F to search using your browser, but why do any of that when you can just type in what you want the cheat to do into that little search bar. You see it? Top right hand corner of the table? That search bar is the key to your cheating prosperity.
All the Grand Theft Auto 5 codes, all weapons and ammo, lower wanted level, invincibility
|Cheat description
|Console Command
|Cell Phone cheat code
|All weapons spawn in inventory with maximum ammunition
|TOOLUP
|1-999-866-587
|Change weather (it’s on a cycle)
|MAKEITRAIN
|1-999-625-348-7246
|Drunk mode
|LIQUOR
|1-999-547-861
|Enables fast run
|CATCHME
|1-999-228-8463
|Enable fast swim
|GOTGILLS
|1-999-468-44557
|Enables slow motion aiming one stage. Can be stacked three times.
|DEADEYE
|1-999-332-3393
|Gives player parachute
|SKYDIVE
|1-999-759-3483
|Invincibility
|PAINKILLER
|1-999-724-654-5537
|Enables super jump (hold jump button down for height)
|HOPTOIT
|1-999-467-86-48
|Launches you into the sky.
|SKYFALL
|1-999-759-3255
|Lowers wanted level
|LAWYERUP
|1-999-529-93787
|Make cars slippery while drifting.
|SNOWDAY
|1-999-766-9329
|Explosive ammunition
|HIGHEX
|1-199-444-439
|Flaming bullets
|INCENDIARY
|1-999-462-363-4279
|Makes melee attacks explosive.
|HOTHANDS
|1-999-4684-2637
|Maximum health and armour
|TURTLE
|1-999-887-853
|Moon Gravity
|FLOATER
|1-999-356-2837
|Raises wanted level
|FUGITIVE
|1-999-3844-8483
|Recharge Special Ability
|POWERUP
|1-999-769-3787
|Slow motion upped one stage. Can be stacked three times.
|SLOWMO
|1-999-7556-966
|Spawn a BMX
|BANDIT
|1-999-226-348
|Spawn a Buzzard attack helicopter
|BUZZOFF
|1-999-289-9633
|Spawn a Comet Sports Car
|COMET
|1-999-266-38
|Spawn a limo
|VINEWOOD
|1-999-846-39663
|Spawn a PCJ-600 Motorcycle
|ROCKET
|1-999-762-538
|Spawn a Rapid GT Coupe Roadster
|RAPIDGT
|1-999-727-4348
|Spawn a Sanchez Dirt Bike
|OFFROAD
|1-999-633-7623
|Spawn a duster plane
|FLYSPRAY
|1-999-359-77729
|Spawn a stunt plane
|BARNSTORM
|1-999-2276-78676
|Spawn a Trashmaster garbage truck
|TRASHED
|1-999-872-433
|Spawn a golf cart
|HOLEIN1
|1-999-4653-46-1
|Spawn Kraken submarine
|BUBBLES
|1-999-282-2537
|Spawn Duke O Death
|DEATHCAR
|1-999-3328-4227
|Spawn Dodo sea plane
|EXTINCT
|1-999-398-4628
|Changes phone model and causes a random explosion
|N/A
|1-999-367-3767
With that, the full list is complete. Just to make it completely clear, none of these cheats will work on GTA Online, since that’s more closely watched by the authorities. Game changing things like changing the handling of cars or how gravity works, just aren’t as easily obtained there. Now that’s out of the way, get out there and start summoning your tools of destruction.
