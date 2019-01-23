Have You Played... Dragon Age: Inquisition

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.

We all knew this was coming. Dragon Age: Inquisition came out in 2014, and they finally teased the new one, which means I am officially allowed to go back to this RPG well of mine.

Origins was about a world coming together, at the behest of a hero, to face an external threat. Dragon Age II, unfairly maligned in my opinion, is about one city facing external and internal conflict over a long period of time. Inquisition is about a world at war with itself, literally and metaphorically. Up above the heavens are tearing apart, and below the world is scarred by civil war, and different factions prodding at each other. And you’re the hapless hero in the middle, once again.

Dragon Age: Inquisition is the furthest from a trad RPG, but it’s also the easiest one to pick up and enjoy for the story, if you can’t be arsed pausing combat every four seconds to move your squad around. It’s got the most beautiful environments to explore, the most diverse set of characters, and the deepest dives to take into the lore. If you’re into lore. If you’re not, you can enjoy being a cool wizard and saving the world. When I’m hungover I watch Spinal Tap. When I’m sad, I play Dragon Age: Inquisition. (Over 200 hours on record baybay!)