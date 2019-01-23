The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fallout 76 guide Fortnite Challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
26

Have You Played... Dragon Age: Inquisition

Several dragons, guaranteed

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

23rd January 2019 / 7:30AM

Featured post

We all knew this was coming. Dragon Age: Inquisition came out in 2014, and they finally teased the new one, which means I am officially allowed to go back to this RPG well of mine.

Origins was about a world coming together, at the behest of a hero, to face an external threat. Dragon Age II, unfairly maligned in my opinion, is about one city facing external and internal conflict over a long period of time. Inquisition is about a world at war with itself, literally and metaphorically. Up above the heavens are tearing apart, and below the world is scarred by civil war, and different factions prodding at each other. And you’re the hapless hero in the middle, once again.

Dragon Age: Inquisition is the furthest from a trad RPG, but it’s also the easiest one to pick up and enjoy for the story, if you can’t be arsed pausing combat every four seconds to move your squad around. It’s got the most beautiful environments to explore, the most diverse set of characters, and the deepest dives to take into the lore. If you’re into lore. If you’re not, you can enjoy being a cool wizard and saving the world. When I’m hungover I watch Spinal Tap. When I’m sad, I play Dragon Age: Inquisition. (Over 200 hours on record baybay!)

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (26)

Who am I?

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

RPS's dep ed. Small person powered by tea and and enthusiasm for video game romances. Send me interesting etymological facts and cool horror games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Dragon Age - Inquisition

Unexpected

218

Dragon Age lead designer Mike Laidlaw joins Ubisoft Quebec

25

BioWare revealing a Dragon Age something in December

93

Fictional Dragon Age dwarf publishes actual real novel

31

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Fortnite expedition outpost locations: how to find them on the map

Have You Played... Dragon Age: Inquisition

Several dragons, guaranteed

26

Sonar Beat bops along to the aquatic beat today

The Humble Caffeine Bundle is full of games worth staying up late for

10