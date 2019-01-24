Podcast: A young person explains battle royale to us
Listen now or be chicken dinnered
Battle royale games. For a long time the RPS treehouse was unable to comprehend these chaotic, destructive influences on society. Shooters, yes, we understand. Survival games, we get it. But 100-person death marches in a shrinking zone of hate? What’s so good about that? Well, this week we’ve got a young person* to help us decipher this most murderous of riddles.
Ollie, one of our guides writers and the freshest recruit at RPS, is the only one among us who plays Fortnite for the fun of it. So he has been drafted in to chat about the ultra-deathmatch among other battle royale games. Also, Brendan has been busy shooting down political leaders in Ace Combat 7, and Alice B has been out in Texas giving talks on Dragon Age.
You can listen to the Electronic Wireless Show on Spotify or listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.
You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. 100 pieces of music fought to be our intro sequence and only Jack de Quidt’s music survived.
*He’s 23.
Links:
Nate’s Dwarf Fortress diary, part one
Control is the key to CS GO Danger Zone
Brendan said Plunkbat was uninteresting in his early access review, what a FOOL
Radical Heights was that last ditch battle royale from Boss Key
The Culling wasn’t tooooo shabby
PUBGCorp aimed to sue Epic, yeah
And dance move creators are pulling some legal moves as well
The saddest scene in Walking with Dinosaurs
Fortnite’s first incarnation was free-to-play vom
Stardew Valley has a battle royale mod
Steve liked the early access version of Hades
Alex Wiltshire is the only good ‘Mechanic’
Ace Combat 7: Unknown Skies is out on Feb 1
