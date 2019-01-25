Best PC gaming deals of the week - 25th January 2019

Ughh, your deals herald has a nasty case of the head cold today, but fear not, for I have risen from my flu-y slumber, steeled myself against the germy wilderness and sallied forth to bring you this week’s best PC gaming deals anyway. I’m crawling straight back into bed afterwards, mind, because this deals heralding malarkey is surprisingly hard work. But the deals never sleep, and thus your deals herald must oblige. Onward we go,

Game deals

With every game on the planet apparently coming out in the next three weeks, you might feel like your game library’s stuffed enough as it is right now. But that hasn’t stopped literally everyone from continuing their deals frenzy.

Over on Steam, there’s a jumbo Aussie Sale going on right now, with big discounts on old favourites like Hollow Knight (34% off), Armello (50% off), Antichamber (75% off) and Hand of Fate 2 (33% off), as well as smaller games such as Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles (45% off), Submerged (90% off) and The Framed Collection (30% off).

It’s also a great time to catch up on some animal-based detective work, as both the delightful The Haunted Island, a Frog Detective Game and altogether more mature, koala sleuth Stone are also part of the sale.

The folks at Fanatical are more on my wavelength this week, as their bundle of the week is all about DEATH. Erm, I mean, The Reaper Bundle. For just £4.59, you can bag yourself ten games, including PayDay 2, HomeWorld Remastered Collection, Jalopy, Immortal RedNeck and more. Normally, it would cost you £136.36 to buy them all separately, making this a saving of 97%. That will mean nothing if you don’t fancy half the games in question, of course, but still. Just over four quid for PayDay 2 isn’t half bad, as that’s still £7.49 over on Steam.

Meanwhile, if you fancy some of those ‘new’ games that have just been unleashed on the earth, then you’d do well to head over to GamesPlanet. Zombie fest Resident Evil 2 is currently 16% off, for example, while snow sport comedy When Ski Lifts Go Wrong can be had for 20% off and Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 is 10% off – all of which are cheaper than they are on Steam right now.

UK deals:

There’s hardware deals galore for UK buyers this weekend, particularly if you’re in the market for a new graphics card. Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060 seems to be the GPU of choice this week, with plenty of deals on dozens of third party partner cards. The cheapest one I’ve found so far is the PNY GeForce GTX 1060 XLR8, which is a proper 6GB card for just £190.

It’s also a good time for picking up one of AMD’s Radeon RX Vega 64 cards, as these continue to go for sub-£400, such as this Gigabyte Radeon RX Vega 64 Gaming OC edition for £395. This comes with all three games in AMD’s free games bundle, which includes Devil May Cry 5, The Division 2 and Resident Evil 2, the latter of which is out today and will unlock straight away.

PowerColour’s 8GB Radeon RX 580 Red Dragon V2 can also be picked up for just £200 at Overclockers UK, which is pretty down to the same sort of price it was over Black Friday, plus you get two of the free games listed above for your trouble as well. Or, if that’s a little too far out of your price range, the 8GB MSI Radeon RX 570 Armor OC can also be had for just £150 over at Ebuyer, which is cheaper than a lot of 4GB cards I’ve seen milling about this week, plus there’s that sweet two free games offer to take into account as well. Read more about both cards in our RX 570 review and RX 580 review.

It’s also an excellent time to upgrade your PC’s storage banks. We’ve got the very good Crucial MX500 going for £40 (the lowest price it’s been since the middle of December) for the 250GB model (read more about it in our Crucial MX500 review) and the 500GB Samsung 860 Evo for £86. Sure, you could get two MX500s and still save some money compared to simply buying a single 860 Evo at that price, but have a read of our Samsung 860 Evo review to find out why it’s still the best gaming SSD around.

US deals:

Fancy a new 1080p graphics card? Newegg are currently doing a massive deal on XFX’s Radeon RX 570, which can be had for as little as $140 after rebate. It also comes with two free games as part of AMD’s free games bundle mentioned above.

Alternatively, MSI’s GP63 Leopard laptop is $320 off at the moment, too, bagging you an Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, an Nvidia GTX 1070 graphics chip and a 15.6in, 120Hz, 1920×1080 display for $1379 – or an even more impressive $1299 after rebate. You also get Nvidia’s Fortnite bundle worth an extra $45 with this laptop, although I’ll admit a bunch of extra items for a free game isn’t quite as tempting as AMD’s current deal. Either way, this sale ends in three days, so nab it while you can if you’re in the market for a new laptop.

Alternatively, MSI’s GV62 8RE laptop is also going cheap – just $779 (or $629 after rebate) for the next 21 hours at time of writing, so you better get in there quick if you fancy a 15.6in 1920×1080 laptop with an Intel Core i5-8300H, 8GB of RAM, and a 3GB Nvidia GTX 1060 chip.

Over in CPU land, AMD’s Ryzen 5 2600 is on sale again, this time for $165 (down from $200). It’s a fantastic mid-range processor – read more in our AMD Ryzen 5 2600 review – and you even get a free copy of The Division 2 with it as well, which will unlock once the game comes out in March. If you fancy something a bit more powerful, though, then why not pick up AMD’s Ryzen 7 2700X instead for $310, which is $20 off its usual price and still comes with a free Division 2 code. Another super fast CPU, you can read all about it in our AMD Ryzen 7 2700X review.

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!