The Foxer

25th January 2019 / 1:00PM

Featured post

Roman and Joyce always have a jigsaw puzzle on the go. Their current undertaking is a montage of movie posters sliced into 10k pieces by one of Rooksburger’s razor-sharp punching machines. Below are thirty pieces from that puzzle. Identify all thirty movies to complete the defox.

^ click to enlarge

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s wordchain:

1. CENOTES (Stugle)
2. ESTUARY (Rorschach617)
3. RYOKAN (Gothnak)
4. ANUBIS (Gothnak)
5. BISHOP (Gothnak)
6. OPOSSUM (Stugle, Gothnak)
7. UMBRIEL (Stugle)
8. ELSAN (ylla)
9. SANTANDER (Stugle)
10. ERECHTHEION (phlebas, Stugle, Gothnak)
11. ONWARD (Gothnak, phlebas)
12. ARDOYNE (phlebas)
13. NEBUCHADNEZZAR (AFKAMC)
14. ARROWHEAD (phlebas, Gothnak)
15. ADIRONDACK (Dr. Breen)
16. ACKEE (phlebas)
17. KEEGAN (Dr. Breen, phlebas)
18. GANNET (AFKAMC)
19. ETRUSCAN (Gothnak)
20. CANBERRA (Stugle, phlebas)
21. RABELAIS (Gothnak)
22. ISINGLASS (Gothnak)
23. ASSUMPTION (Dr. Breen)
24. ONBASHIRA (Dr. Breen)

Tim Stone

