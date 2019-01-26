The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fallout 76 guide Fortnite challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
3

American Truck Simulator will head north into Washington state

Jay Castello

Contributor

26th January 2019 / 9:00PM

Freewheeling haul ’em up American Truck Simulator will be expanding into Washington State sometime this year, allowing players to explore from evergreen forest to concrete cargo port, and to travel under the ever-watchful eye of Seattle’s Space Needle.

Here’s a teaser trailer, though it has nary a truck in sight:

The announcement might not be that much of a surprise for those who correctly guessed the state from the screenshots released last week, including Alice.

Alice appears to also know one or two things about Washington, which I do not. Luckily, developers SCS Software have helpfully supplied their own fun facts, like that it’s a leading source of lumber in the US, as well as food products like apples, grapes, and potatoes. Plus, it’s home to truck manufacturing company Kenworth. Neat!

American Truck Simulator has so far been expanding state by state, creating a linked string of locations for those who own all the DLC. When Washington releases, you’ll be able to drive the whole of Route 101, which stretches down the west coast of the US all the way to California. That’s 1,500 miles, because America is unfathomably big.

Exactly when you’ll be able to set off on this lovely road trip, grapes in tow, isn’t yet clear. So far, the expansion is simply scheduled to release sometime in 2019.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

American Truck Simulator New Mexico pursues a real America, not a Hollywood America

Albuquerque Route Zero

18

The American Truck Simulator landmass rescale transforms a great game into a sublime one

Westcoastworld

47

Wot I Think: American Truck Simulator

The road trip you want

87

A Very Important Guide On How To Recreate Optimus Prime In American Truck Simulator

In G1 or Bayformer flavours

20

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

American Truck Simulator will head north into Washington state

3

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds tests free, low-spec version

4

GLAAD's first video game awards highlight difficulties in celebrating queer representation

10

Fallout 76 details new PvP focused Survival mode

13