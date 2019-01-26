What are we all playing this weekend?

I’ll not shout this morning because I’m sure you’re still recovering from the merriment of Burns Night. Got a little carried away reciting Tam o’ Shanter and fell off the chair you were riding like a horse again, did you? Added a touch too much whisky to the cranachan, perhaps? Broke your heart thinking about that wee, sleekit, cowrin, tim’rous beastie and couldn’t sleep for all your tears? Take care. Rest up. Be well. Maybe play some video games.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!
Ack. Sorry. Habit. I’ll be quiet.
Alec
I’m on something of a busman’s holiday, exchanging the sunless skies of the current bracing seaside town of Brighton for the cold vacuum of Failbetter’s astro-train roguelike Sunless Skies. Look out for my review next week. I am very cold.
Alice Bee
This weekend it is my birthday, so you can all go to hell! Haha, only kidding — just a birthday jape there. In between BIRTHDAY BANTS I will be having a crack at the Anthem demo, because I’m convinced it might be good, actually.
Alice L
I’m hoping to finish Return Of The Obra Dinn this weekend and play a bit more of The Sims 4 (because I just can’t get enough of it at the moment!). I didn’t get round to playing Celeste last weekend, so hopefully play some of that. My partner goes away for AN ENTIRE WEEK from Sunday so I’ll have lots of spare time, and lots of games still untouched should get a chance to finally be played. (Sorry Shadow Of The Tomb Raider, maybe you’ll have your time soon.)
Alice O
Thanks for the reminder, Alice B – I’d remembered I downloaded something to try this weekend, but couldn’t for the life of me remember what. Anthem. That’s it. I’ll try that. And more Destiny 2 ofc obvs because imho I have a problem. Most important of all, god damn swimming is good right now. The sea is down about as cold as it’ll go, 5C, so I can focus on stamina in stable conditions. I’m currently swimming 400 metres in this temperature before I grow weak enough that it feels sensible to get out, but I CAN DO BETTER.
It’s my last weekend where I’m living in the house I currently own, and we have a house viewing at some point. The temptation to just stick Resident Evil 2 on while they’re visiting and checking out the cupboards is immense, but I reckon my better half might scold me if I did that. I will definitely be spending a lot of time with Resident Evil 2 though as it sounds like the re-imagining I wanted all along. I am also undertaking a quest to see all the Best Picture nominated films for the Oscars this year, so may go see Vice. I’ve already seen The Favourite and that name currently seems accurate for the nod.
Graham
It’s going to be a strategy weekend, because I’ve just got Wargroove code and I’ve just got Valkyria Chronicles 4 on Switch. It’s the latter I’ll probably end up playing most, because I can play it on the couch in front of the TV while drinking wine which is what weekends are really for.
John
On Saturday I’m going for a walk in the woods, and on Sunday we’ve got a play date, so gaming will yet again be confined to my telephone. I’m currently a bit hooked on 8 Ball Pool, and really loving the internationalism of it. In the space of three matches you can be playing against people from Brazil, Canada and Iran. Also I am best at 9 Ball.
Katharine
If I’m not wading through gallons of my own snot this weekend, I’ll most likely be found wading through equally sticky environs in Shadow Of The Tomb Raider. I’m deep in the muddy Peruvian jungle at the moment, knocking over pots and murdering the local wildlife like nobody’s business. I’m also having a very good time making Lara look like the serial killer she really is in the game’s photo mode, because how could I not when her so-called ‘happy’ face is so inherently disturbing?
Matt
I keep saying I’ll check out other games, then wind up just playing more Artifact. I’m going to play more Artifact, ok? And D&D, if we can organise it.
Matthew
Failed miserably to play Metro 2033 Redux last weekend, so am only getting to it now. One of the few games where you can shoot Soviets and Nazis in the same level, so my weekend is nothing if not balanced.
Ollie
With my recent weeks filled with high-octane battle royale chaos, I think it’s high time for a weekend of concentrated chill. I’m gonna rest back in my Poäng with a salted caramel hot chocolate and some fluffy white slippers, and load up some of the more peaceful games in my Steam library, like Hexcells Infinite and Plants vs Zombies.