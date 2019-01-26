What are we all playing this weekend?

I’ll not shout this morning because I’m sure you’re still recovering from the merriment of Burns Night. Got a little carried away reciting Tam o’ Shanter and fell off the chair you were riding like a horse again, did you? Added a touch too much whisky to the cranachan, perhaps? Broke your heart thinking about that wee, sleekit, cowrin, tim’rous beastie and couldn’t sleep for all your tears? Take care. Rest up. Be well. Maybe play some video games.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

Ack. Sorry. Habit. I’ll be quiet.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?