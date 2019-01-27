Smugglecraft is a colourful racer about debt and deliveries

Psst. Hey, you. Yeah, you there. Do you want to hop in a hovercraft and skate off among beautiful landscapes, racing to deliver illicit items like fresh fruit? Sure. Just keep it on the down low, yeah?

Smugglecraft is a game about being an bootlegging, debt-saddled courier in a world where travelling and trading are severely restricted, and where everything is extremely colourful and pretty to whiz by. You can take a peek at it in the trailer below.

I have a weakness, and it’s weird coloured video game skies.

Smugglecraft has a lot of choices for you to make, ranging from “do you want your hovercraft to have a “frog body?” (which, of course, why wouldn’t you) to “save your world or destroy it.” In other words, you can build and customise your vehicle however you want, and there’s also a branching narrative about the world falling apart and maybe putting it back together with the power of delivery driving. It’s all up to you.

There are also lots of important-sounding proper nouns in play: navigate the SideWays! Explore Dirahl! Pay off your debt to Garmuk! On the other hand, if you just want to get some friends together and go fast, there’s both local and online multiplayer. I’m sure Garmuk won’t mind waiting at all.

Smugglecraft is available to download for 50% off right now, at £3.59/€4.09/$4.99 on Steam.