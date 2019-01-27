The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fallout 76 guide Fortnite challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Smugglecraft is a colourful racer about debt and deliveries

Jay Castello

Contributor

27th January 2019 / 9:00PM

Psst. Hey, you. Yeah, you there. Do you want to hop in a hovercraft and skate off among beautiful landscapes, racing to deliver illicit items like fresh fruit? Sure. Just keep it on the down low, yeah?

Smugglecraft is a game about being an bootlegging, debt-saddled courier in a world where travelling and trading are severely restricted, and where everything is extremely colourful and pretty to whiz by. You can take a peek at it in the trailer below.

I have a weakness, and it’s weird coloured video game skies.

Smugglecraft has a lot of choices for you to make, ranging from “do you want your hovercraft to have a “frog body?” (which, of course, why wouldn’t you) to “save your world or destroy it.” In other words, you can build and customise your vehicle however you want, and there’s also a branching narrative about the world falling apart and maybe putting it back together with the power of delivery driving. It’s all up to you.

There are also lots of important-sounding proper nouns in play: navigate the SideWays! Explore Dirahl! Pay off your debt to Garmuk! On the other hand, if you just want to get some friends together and go fast, there’s both local and online multiplayer. I’m sure Garmuk won’t mind waiting at all.

Smugglecraft is available to download for 50% off right now, at £3.59/€4.09/$4.99 on Steam.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Hearthstone is making ranking up less time consuming

3

Anodyne 2: Return To Dust will be sweeping into stores in May

Fortnite: Save The World will show potential buyers what's in their loot boxes

7

The Sunday Papers

Read more

26

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Smugglecraft is a colourful racer about debt and deliveries

2

Hearthstone is making ranking up less time consuming

3

Anodyne 2: Return To Dust will be sweeping into stores in May

Fortnite: Save The World will show potential buyers what's in their loot boxes

7