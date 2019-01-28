Anthem open demo dates, start times, beta, release date, gameplay, trailers, PC system requirements, editions and pre-order bonuses

So that VIP demo didn’t go according to plan, but there’s still the open demo for Anthem to go. In preparation for this, we’ve got some views from our own video team who played the game early, as well as stuff for preparing your PC in advance with PC minimum specs. We’ve also got all the vital information about the schedule for both the VIP demo, including the correct times for your time zone, and the free open demo. There’s also those all important details on the game’s release date if you want to know when it’s out.

Anthem open demo, VIP demo dates, beta details

Anthem will be getting a free demo; with the general release of the demo being from Friday 1st February 2019 until Sunday 3rd February 2019. The specific times will be announced at a later date and we will update with that information right here when it is.

Those who pre-ordered the game had access to the game during this period a little sooner in the beta period, along with subscribers to EA’s Origin Access. Those who played the VIP demo will also get an exclusive in-game item, but EA have not confirmed what this item is. If you were able to play the VIP demo, you should be able to carry on where you left off during the VIP demo.

However, the VIP demo didn’t go brilliantly well, with many players unable to get into the game. We will of course bring you any information on any other updates prior to the open demo, but for now we’ll just give you the tweet below explaining the issues in more detail.

Anthem VIP Demo End of Day Updates: https://t.co/bSOl1JCtNu — Anthem (@anthemgame) January 27, 2019

Anthem demo start times

The start time for the open demo will be the same as the VIP demo session. Below are the start times, depending on which region you are in:

UK: 17:00 (GMT)

17:00 (GMT) Central Europe: 18:00 (CET)

18:00 (CET) East Coast US: 12:00 (EST)

12:00 (EST) West Coast US: 09:00 (PST)

Anthem release date

At the E3 2018 EA press conference, it was announced that Anthem would be released on EA Origin on 22nd February 2019. It would also be made available to play on EA’s new EA Origin Access Premier service at the game’s launch a few days earlier.

Anthem gameplay

Recently, our very own Alice Liguori went to see Anthem at a press event, before sitting down with Matthew Castle to talk about her early game impressions. She goes into quite a lot of detail about what you can expect when playing the game yourself, saying it was very fun. So it’s well worth the watch if you want to know more about the game.

Anthem trailers

For some of the more recent footage, there’s a full fifteen minute mission that was shown off earlier this month. You can go to the link for that. We also got several pieces of footage from Anthem during that same show during E3 week. We have that cinematic trailer complete with an odd rendition of Muse’s Uprising. If that baffles any Muse fans out there, don’t worry, it baffled us too.

We then had a bit more of a focus on the game itself in an interview setting, before we go to more gameplay. Here they showed footage of a mission that had been spliced up to save on time. The key takeaways were that abilities can be combo’d between players. For example, you can stun a bunch of enemies, and a friend can then go in and blow them up with missiles for a bonus.

Four javelin exosuits

In the months leading to the closed alpha announcement, EA have put out some details on Anthem’s Javelin exosuits that you can take the helm of. Each one has their own specialities that can be used to assist other players in fights against enemies. Since their abilities are being updated constantly though development, I’ve put links to EA’s own page that goes into a lot of detail on their abilities and specialities. The four Javelins in the game are:

Ranger – A flexible exosuit that can use most weapon types, as well as ordinance and support gear to confuse the enemy and assist the team.

Colossus – The heavy exosuit that is the only one that can equip heavy weapons. Specialises in dealing raw damage and giving allies defensive buffs.

Interceptor – The nimblest of the exosuits and specialises in evasion and melee attacks. Can also heal status affects and mark targets for extra damage.

Storm – Think of this like the mage of the group as they use the elements to rain pain on foes. Have a range of defensive barriers for allies.

Anthem special edition

Both versions of the game, the regular version and the “Legion of Dawn” edition, will be available from the Origin store front. The game will cost you £54.99 for the standard edition and £69.99 for the “Legion of Dawn” edition, that include all the following items:

Legion of Dawn Legendary Ranger armour pack & weapon.

Ranger Javelin Exosuit legendary gear attachment.

Set of Legion of Dawn legendary armour packs.

Anthem digital soundtrack.

Pre-order bonuses

As mentioned before, I don’t recommend this, but both versions include access to the VIP period that will be happening the week before the open demo. Certain editions of the game also have certain pre-order bonuses tied to it, so below are the details of what’s included in the pre-order of each version:

VIP access to the demo session and the session week beforehand.

Founders Player Banner

Legion of Dawn Legendary Ranger armour pack and weapon (pre-order is Standard edition only – included as normal in Legion of Dawn pack).

Anthem PC system requirements

Finally, before we go, EA have officially announced what the PC system requirements will be when the game launches. They’re a wide range of different specs that are handled, so be sure to check out the full list below for minimum and recommended system requirements:

Anthem PC Minimum System Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 CPU: Intel Core i5 3570 or AMD FX-6350

Intel Core i5 3570 or AMD FX-6350 RAM: 8 GB System Memory

8 GB System Memory GPU: NVIDIA GTX 760, AMD Radeon 7970 / R9280X

NVIDIA GTX 760, AMD Radeon 7970 / R9280X GPU RAM: 2 GB Video Memory

2 GB Video Memory HARD DRIVE: At least 50 GB of free space

At least 50 GB of free space DIRECTX: DirectX 11

Anthem PC Recommended System Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 3.6GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X 3.5 GHz

Intel Core i7-4790 3.6GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X 3.5 GHz RAM: 16 GB System Memory

16 GB System Memory GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060/RTX 2060, AMD RX 480

NVIDIA GTX 1060/RTX 2060, AMD RX 480 GPU RAM: 4 GB Video Memory

4 GB Video Memory HARD DRIVE: At least 50 GB of free space

At least 50 GB of free space DIRECTX: DirectX 11

For the moment, that’s it. Since the demo isn’t all that far away, we should have some more details from those who played the game as to what it will be like. Therefore we’ll have more information drip fed until the 21st February 2019 release date, so we’ll be sure to bring you more on it as soon as we can. Be sure to come on back to this hub in the weeks until the game’s release.