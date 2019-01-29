Fortnite: Battle Royale is no stranger to change. Since its release, Epic Games has been updating its behemoth of a battle royale at least every week with balance changes, new weapons and items, new locations, and much more.

Our Fortnite Patch Notes page helps you keep track of every update, every set of patch notes, all in one place. What’s more, we’ll break down the latest changes with in-depth practical analyses and tips on how each adjustment changes the game and what you can do to stay ahead of the curve with Fortnite: Battle Royale.

Fortnite Patch Notes – V7.30 Fortnite Update (29 Jan 2019)

Full Patch Notes

Click on the box below to view the full Patch Notes for V7.30 of Fortnite. Once you’ve had a read yourself, take a look below for our take on the most important changes that have arrived with this patch.

Fortnite V7.30 Patch Notes (Jan 29 2019) Limited Time Mode: Solid Gold Summary: All things that glitter are gold in this Limited Time Mode! All weapon spawns are Legendary with increased material gathering. Drop in now and earn that Victory Royale.

Mode Details: All weapon drops are Legendary. Increased amount of materials received from gathering.

Weapons + Items Chiller Grenade: The Chiller Grenade will knock players back, causing them to slide along the ground. Allies, enemies, and vehicles hit with the Chiller Grenade will slip around with icy feet/wheels for a duration of 7 seconds. Drops in stacks of 3. Max stack size of 6. Common rarity. Can be found from Floor Loot and Vending Machines.

Cozy Campfire – Updated Visuals: We’ve updated the visual effects of Cozy Campfires to more clearly indicate when a campfire is in use or burnt out.

Vaulted: Bolt-action Sniper Rifle Burst Rifle Heavy Shotgun SMG Common, Uncommon, and Rare

Unvaulted: Suppressed SMG Common, Uncommon, and Rare

Reduced the drop chance of Dual Pistol from floor loot from 2.24% to 1.38%. Bug Fixes: Balloons no longer collide with vehicles. This resolves an issue where vehicles could be damaged when using Balloons while on a vehicle.

Gameplay Memory and networking optimization for Apples and Mushrooms.

Added unique vehicle specific messages in the feed when players are eliminated or downed.

Edit Delay Re-enabled client-side editing improvements. These were turned off in 7.20 due to an input bug they were causing.

Fixed Boogie Bombs not affecting players that are wearing the Sneaky Snowman when struck on exposed legs/feet.

Fixed Sneaky Snowman’s last charge breaking away right after applying if another Sneaky Snowman is present in a different inventory slot.

Fixed an issue where the glider would auto-deploy closer to the ground than expected when holding glider redeploy from the bus.

Fixed the X-4 Stormwing’s health bar occasionally not displaying.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in a Sneaky Snowman if it landed next to them.

Increased the amount of materials gained from looting Chests and Floor Loot from 20 to 30.

Increased the number of materials received from Supply Drops from 40 to 60. Bug Fixes: Aim assist now targets enemies on vehicles rather than the base of the vehicles they’re occupying.

Quickly switching to Traps then weapons on gamepads no longer causes players to shoot or swing pickaxes.

Supply Drop balloons now take environmental damage, including damage from explosives or biplanes gun.

Fixed instances of a free wall piece showing as placeable but not building.

Fixed player cameras from becoming distorted when another player enters a Zipline.

Fixed an issue where the magnet on the Zipline could be invisible on use.

Fixed an issue where boost visual effects could appear while operating a vehicle near a Zipline.

Players can now properly progress through and complete the Week 4 “Use an X-4 Stormwing plane in different matches” Challenge.

Screens no longer shake uncontrollably after after walking on icy surfaces.

Players will no longer lose the ability to turn the X-4 Stormwing after hitting terrain/structures. Playground The Guided Missile has been removed from Playgrounds.

Removed the Spiky Stadium Supply Drop. This will remove the ability to loot the Spiky Stadium as well as Impulse Grenades. This was done due to an issue that was sending players back to the Lobby.

Events New Tournament Added: Architect Pop-Up Cup (Solo, Duo, and Squads) Settings from previous Pop-Up Cup tournaments still apply to this tournament. Within this mode, player built structures can now be edited by any player, regardless of team status. This is an experiment that we’d like to try out in this testing environment, but aren’t quite sure of the full impact. We’d love to hear feedback from your experiences playing with this change.

Tournaments may now feature leaderboards for each event session, highlighting top performers.

Participating in tournaments now requires a minimum account level of 10. Performance Bug Fixes: Smoothed out drops in framerate that could happen with large changes in view direction and rendered character counts. Audio Added a fuse sound to the Grenade. Bug Fixes: Fixed emote music overlapping with lobby music depending on the way volume sliders were configured. UI Show total party eliminations on the HUD if your team wins.

Added additional models to the “Cycle Models” list when viewing Wraps in the Battle Pass or Item Shop.

The party colors have been restored to Blue, Red, Purple, and Yellow. To distinguish players in LTMs like Food Fight. There are new icons for non-squad teammates and the opponent icons on the minimap.

Rotating the camera on the Battle Bus no longer has an oscillating/swimming effect on the minimap.

Fixed an issue in the Net Debug UI that would cause it to show a ping value that was too high. Bug Fixes: Fixed issue where weapons were not equipping when double-clicking in the inventory after swapping their quickbar slots.

Fix an issue where teammates scores would not be displayed.

Fixed incorrect elimination count information occurring in large team modes.

Fixed player sorting order in the player reporting UI.

Fixed an issue where some of the leaderboard UI could sometimes blink repeatedly.

Fixed an issue where the ‘Spectator’ button in the Player Reporting menu would only select the first player you spectated.

Fixed an issue where the playlist selection screen could sometimes show an incorrect selection after leaving a party.

Fixed a display issue with the item pick-up prompt that would sometimes occur after opening an ammo box.

Fix lobby preview lengths of Pumpernickel, Running Man, Dance Therapy, and Hot Marat emotes. Art + Animation Celebrate Super Bowl LIII with new Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots uniforms added to the Fourth Down Outfit set. Drop in and represent your favorite team! All players who previously purchased the Fourth Down set will be granted these variants.

Replay Bug Fixes: Fixed weapon animations playing twice for each shot fired in replays.

Fixed an issue where camera/lens settings could display incorrect initial values.

Fixed an issue where attempting to play an out of date replay selects another replay.

Fixed players appearing jittery while using Ziplines in replays.

Fixed Boombox music not playing when watching replays. Social The Streamer Mode setting has been replaced with two separate settings: Anonymous Mode This will display your name as “Anonymous” to all players that are not in your squad. Your account info will still be attached to reports submitted by other players using the Player Reporting feature. Hide Other Player Names This will display all other player names as “Player” unless they are in your squad. Neither of these settings will be functional when playing in a Tournament match.

Bug Fixes: Party Invite Notifications will now appear when in the Game Mode select screen. Accepting the invite from the notification will take you to the proper game mode and join the party.

Fixed an issue that could cause some party members to fail to matchmake with a “Version Mismatch” error if a party member joined, readied up, and matchmaking was started in rapid succession. [collapse]

Chiller Grenade added

The Chiller Grenade is a Common rarity item that drops in stacks of 3 and which can be held in stacks of up to 6 on your hotbar. A cross between an Impulse Grenade and a Chiller Trap, these sticky grenades deal no damage, but knock back nearby players and give them (and nearby vehicles) Icy Feet for 7 seconds – the same effect applied by Chiller Traps or the Frozen Lake above Polar Peak.

It’s certainly questionable whether this item has any offensive value, but for mobility purposes it should allow you to cover short distances much faster than walking. We’ve fully broken down the mobility effects of the Chiller Grenade in our Fortnite Mobility Items guide.

Bolt-Action Sniper, Heavy Shotgun, Burst Assault Rifle, SMG Vaulted

Whew, that’s a lot of Vaulted items!

The Bolt-Action Sniper is gone, which makes sense, as it was certainly the least useful of the sniper rifles. Less expected was the removal of the FAMAS, the only Burst Assault Rifle left remaining after the culling of V7.10. It’s unclear why Epic have done this, because the Burst Assault seemed a balanced weapon, sacrificing suppression and pressure for greater lazering potential.

Many will also be sad to hear that the Heavy Shotgun has been vaulted, although this doesn’t come as too much of a surprise seeing as the recent buffs to the Pump Shotgun have made the latter the go-to Shotgun for Fortnite players. Now we’re left with just the Tactical Shotgun contending with the Pump, though it really can’t hold a candle to the Pump as things currently stand.

And finally, the Submachine Gun, the favourite of many, has been vaulted, leaving the P90 all alone in the SMG department… or so you might have thought!

Suppressed SMG returns

The Suppressed SMG used to be one of the most powerful guns in Fortnite back in Season 5 before it was vaulted. Silent, powerful and fast-firing, its return makes it the only SMG with first-shot accuracy, which, combined with its low bloom and suppressor, makes it an excellent weapon for longer ranges than you might expect from an SMG.

It predictably can’t match up to the DPS of the now-Vaulted Submachine Gun, but it still packs a punch, dealing more damage per shot than even a Gold Compact SMG. So you can expect players to be picking up the Blue Suppressed SMG a lot in the next few weeks. For more information on the current state of SMGs, take a look at our Fortnite SMG tips page.

Edit Delay Fix

This fix was very briefly implemented into the V7.20 Patch Notes (which you can peruse below), but was quickly removed after causing a game-breaking bug. But now it has finally returned, and it’s one of the most welcome changes we’ve seen in a very long time.

For those not in the know, the change means that you can now enter the edit overlay on a structure without having to wait for a response from the server. This effectively removes the “edit delay” bug and makes for some much more responsive edits. Bear in mind though that confirming the edit will still require a ping to the server and could be impacted by high ping or poor server performance. But it’s still a huge improvement on what we had before.

Solid Gold LTM returns

We’ve seen the Solid Gold LTM a bunch of times over the months, and it’s back once again, with increased material gain and a roster of Legendary rarity weapons only. For those who don’t want to work it all out, these are the weapons available in this game mode:

Shotguns: Pump Shotgun

Pump Shotgun Assault Rifles: Heavy AR, SCAR, Suppressed AR

Heavy AR, SCAR, Suppressed AR Snipers: Suppressed Sniper, Heavy Sniper, Thermal Scoped AR

Suppressed Sniper, Heavy Sniper, Thermal Scoped AR SMGs/LMGs: Compact SMG, Minigun

Compact SMG, Minigun Pistols: Hand Cannon, Scoped Revolver

Hand Cannon, Scoped Revolver Explosives: Rocket Launcher, Grenade Launcher

For the latest details on all Fortnite Limited Time Modes, take a look at Dave’s Fortnite Limited Time Modes (LTM) page.

Fortnite Patch Notes – Previous Updates

Because we’re lovely people over at RPS, we’ve made it so you can click on any of the below boxes to view every single collection of Patch Notes dating back to the beginning of Season 7. So go ahead, knock yourselves out!

Fortnite V7.20 Content Update (Jan 22 2019) Limited Time Mode: Sniper Shootout Summary: In this limited time mode, players will do battle using scoped weapons only. May the best aim win!

What’s New? Suppressed Sniper Rifles have been added. Legendary Scoped Pistols have been added to Supply Drops.

Mode Details: Floor Loot spawners reduced by 50% Reviving “Down But Not Out” teammates in Duos & Squads is deactivated – be careful peeking! Profile Stats (K/D & Wins) are tracked in this mode

Weapons + Items Sneaky Snowman Use Primary Fire to throw a projectile that creates a destructible snowman. Use Secondary Fire to wear the Sneaky Snowman. Sneaky Snowman has 100 Health and acts as a shield when worn by a player. Sneaky Snowman is destroyed when its Health reaches zero or when the player wearing the snowman swaps to a different item or building mode. This means that a player wearing a Sneaky Snowman cannot build or use other items. Movement of all types is allowed. Available in Common variant. Can be found from Floor Loot, Chests, and Supply Llamas. Drops in stacks of 5. Max stack size of 10.

Swapped the drop chance of Shield Potions and Small Shield Potions. Shield Potion Reduced drop chance from Floor Loot from 16.53% to 13.22%. Reduced drop chance from Chests from 14.26% to 9.51%. Small Shield Potion Increased drop chance from Floor Loot from 13.22% to 16.53%. Increased drop chance from Chests from 9.51% to 14.26%.

Vaulted the following items: Quad Rocket Launcher Port-A-fortress Grappler

Reduced the drop chance of Gliders. Reduced drop chance from Chests from 11.89% to 4.43%.

Reduced the drop chance of Balloons.​​​​​​​ Reduced drop chance from Chests from 7.58% to 3.24%.

Reduced the spawn chance of Quad Crashers from 100% to 50%.

Reduced the spawn chance of X-4 Stormwings from 80% to 50%. Performance Fixed an issue where building would cause a major drop in FPS. Events Added additional dates for Explorer Pop-Up Cup. Updated additional materials gained on elimination to now drop with the eliminated player, rather than being granted immediately.

[collapse]

Fortnite V7.20 Patch Notes (Jan 15 2019) Limited Time Mode: One Shot Summary: There’s low gravity and every player has 50 health. Snipers are the only weapon and Bandages the only healing item. Jump high and aim well!

Mode Details: Gravity is set lower than normal. The Storm wait time has been greatly reduced in all phases of the game. The only weapons in this mode are Hunting Rifles and Sniper Rifles. Semi-auto Snipers and Bounce Pads have been removed from the Vault in this mode. Players will spawn with 50 health and can only heal if they find Bandages.

Weapons + Items Scoped Revolver Available in Epic and Legendary variants. Fires Medium Ammo. 42 / 44 damage per shot. Available from floor loot, chests, Supply Drops, and Vending Machines.

Added Gliders, an item that grants Glider redeploy. This item takes up an inventory slot and can be found from normal loot sources. Gliders do not need to be selected to deploy. Activate them by pressing your jump button while in mid-air. Rarity is Rare. Gliders come with 10 charges. Each deploy uses a charge. When all charges are used the item disappears. Glider redeploy does not consume a charge when using a Launch Pad, Rifts-to-Go, or respawning in a Limited Time Mode. Found from floor loot, chests, Vending Machines, and Supply Llamas.

Minigun adjustments Added an overheating mechanic. Overheat occurs after approximately 6 seconds of continuous fire. Reduced the wind-up time by 37%. Updated the audio for the Minigun.

Rarity color adjustments Balloons changed from Epic to Rare. Stink Bomb changed from Epic to Rare. Scoped AR decreased from Rare/Epic to Uncommon/Rare.

The following projectile-based weapons now have the same projectile trajectory as the Heavy Sniper Rifle: Bolt Action Sniper Rifle Suppressed Sniper Rifle Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle Hunting Rifle

Weapon first-shot accuracy now works with icy feet and while on ziplines.

The reticle center dot on Scoped Rifles has been reduced in size. This will mitigate situations where it appears you’re on your target but still miss the shot.

Trap drop chance adjustments Total drop chance of Traps from floor loot increased from 3.98% to 4.73%. Cozy Campfire Drop chance from floor loot increased from 0.26% to 0.73%. Drop chance from Loot Llamas increased from 6.63% to 15.47%. Launch Pad Drop chance from floor loot increased from 0.53% to 0.98%. Drop chance from Loot Llamas increased from 13.25% to 20.77%. Mounted Turret Drop chance from floor loot decreased from 0.8% to 0.73%. Drop chance from Loot Llamas decreased from 20.42% to 15.47%.

Small shields max stack size has been decreased from 10 to 6. Bug Fixes: Fixed a bug that could cause you to lose the ability to switch weapons if firing a Grappler while crashing a vehicle or interacting with an object during travel.

Fixed a bug where your ability to fire would be delayed after discarding a Grappler.

Removed the ability to ride or be pushed by a Grappler due to the ability for players to move fast enough to cause network issues.

Fixed Balloons not being popped by explosions.

Fixed issue causing odd dynamite size/scaling when picking it up and re-throwing.

When a player is eliminated by Down-But-Not-Out bleed-out damage, the elimination distance is calculated from the original down location rather than the distance when they are fully eliminated.

Fixed an issue that could cause Scoped Rifles to have full accuracy earlier than intended.

Fixed an issue where the center dot of the reticle while scoped did not line up with the center dot while unscoped.

Fixed dynamite re-throw ability from being canceled by changing weapons or being a vehicle passenger.

Players will no longer receive credit for a “No Scope” in the elimination feed if they use a scope to eliminate a player. Gameplay Zipline improvements Added the ability to change direction via player movement input button. Just move in the direction you’d like to go while riding a zipline, no jumping required. Rather than moving at max speed as soon as entering the zipline, players will now accelerate over time to reach that max speed. Destruction effects have been turned back on while riding a zipline. Players will destroy the nearby player buildings before attaching to the zipline so their path becomes clear

Added a third decimal place for mouse/controller sensitivity to allow for more granular values.

To help with situations where walls are built mostly underground, we’ve added functionality where an extra piece will be built for free on top of that piece. This occurs when the wall piece is showing less than 30% above ground.

Gamepad Sensitivity Building sensitivity change also applies to edit mode.

Editing will no longer interrupt gun fire and pickaxe swings.

Corn stalks will no longer block gunfire.

Editing a structure will now begin without waiting for a response from the server. This should cut down on ghost shots before editing and make it a smoother experience. Confirming the edit will still require sending data to the server and be impacted by high ping or poor server performance. Due to an issue, this feature has been disabled until Patch v7.30.

Vehicle impact damage to a player will now respect shields instead of directly applying to player health.

When a plane explodes due to any reason, it will now deal damage to both passengers and pilots. This damage no longer ignores shields.

Infinite dab is even more infinite…Dab for 11 hours instead of 10 hours in the lobby.

Adjusted map art to more accurately represent player & marker positions.

Textures of props used in emotes are now pre-streamed so scorecard and other emotes that use props will have less chance of using a low-resolution texture.

X-4 Stormwing passengers now have the same Hold to Exit functionality as pilots. Bug Fixes: Fixed instances of glider redeploy not deploying when exiting a Stormwing.

Fixed grenade throw animations not playing the follow-through when watching other players throw a grenade.

Fixed the preview length on many emotes in the lobby to hear the full music track.

Completing the “Play a match with a friend” Daily Challenge now correctly counts towards other quests that require completing daily challenges.

Fixed players not being able to destroy the Boombox from certain distances.

Fixed some issues with ziplines Players will no longer be flung across the map or get in broken animation states. A cooldown has been added to ensure jump spamming will not allow players with mild network issues to fall through the zipline collision. The zipline magnet will no longer remain over players heads. Players no longer fall when colliding with enemy structures. Players no longer dismount ziplines at steep angles when under bad network conditions.

Fixed an issue where players would sometimes take 2 instances of impact damage from getting hit by the X-4 Stormwing.

Damage numbers when shooting Mounted Turrets now properly displays as vehicle damage instead of player damage.

Players who are emoting on the starter island will no longer continue emoting after jumping from the Battle Bus.

Gliders and Umbrellas will no longer appear sideways or misaligned when dropping from the Battle Bus. Events Tournament systems have been significantly updated to support upcoming features. We’ll be operating a series of small scale test events as we test these updates with more players. We will be testing in waves until we are confident in the new functionality. At that point, we will again begin running tournaments regularly for all players.

Older tournaments will be removed from the Events tab on Switch & mobile devices for the time being. Data for those tournaments has been saved and will return to those platforms in a future release.

Players will automatically be removed from the match after 60 seconds of spectating after being eliminated. Audio Fixed shield damage sound playing when shooting or getting hit by teammates.

Gliders that have music can now play their music in the lobby for previewing.

Reduced the volume of the X-4 Stormwing.

Reduce the volume of the Boombox.

Added unique bouncing sound to Dynamite. Bug Fixes: Fixed music cutting out on mobile/Switch platforms.

Fixed incorrect boost audio loop for Quad Crasher on mobile/Switch.

Fixed missing medium-distant Scoped AR gunshot sounds.

Fixed loud winter biome ambient audio on mobile/Switch. UI Updated the ammo icons in the inventory to look more realistic.

Building resources of spectated players are now visible. Bug Fixes: Prevent pickup HUD interaction prompts from appearing while in a vehicle, since picking up is disabled while in a vehicle.

Fixed error displays when a friend request fails.

Prevented special preview actions (Play Again, Switch Model, Full Screen, etc…, shown when viewing a cosmetic item) from disappearing after opening and closing the chat window.

Fixed a red background showing up when the chat window is opened while doing a ‘Full Screen’ preview of a Loading Screen cosmetic.

Prevented unrelated loading screens from sometimes showing up instead of the selected Loading Screen while doing a ‘Full Screen’ preview. Social Battle Royale players can now accept party invites from players in Save The World and join games in progress. Art + Animation Both Lynx and Zenith now have custom idle poses in the lobby. Bug Fixes: The size of the Red Knight shield and Raven Back Bling from the Frozen Bundle now matches their original versions.

Fixed a bug that was preventing the Deadfire Outfit from being reactive in game.

Improved quality of the Golf Clap emote on mobile and Switch. Replay Bug Fixes: Fixed a few replay loading issues that could cause a loading screen to appear when it was not necessary for one to be displayed. [collapse]

Fortnite V7.10 Content Update #3 (Jan 8 2019) Limited Time Modes 14 Days of Fortnite has been extended for a limited time! For the next week, drop in and complete any Challenges you may have missed out on to earn in-game rewards.

We’ll also be featuring some of the most popular Limited Time Modes that have been available over the past two weeks. Log in each day to find out which modes are available to explore. Weapons + Items Suppressed Sniper Rifle added. Available in Epic and Legendary variants. Can be found from chests, floor loot, Vending Machines, and Supply Drops. A single shot, scoped sniper rifle. The suppressor makes for a quieter shot, trading stealth for power. Deals 100/105 base damage

Six Shooter has been vaulted.

The following variants of the Burst Assault Rifle have been vaulted: Uncommon, Common, Rare

Dual Pistols have been unvaulted.

Dynamite drop rate reduced by 40%.

Boom Box adjustments: Drop rate reduced by 33%. Health reduced from 600 to 400. Duration reduced from 25 seconds to 18 seconds.

Gameplay X-4 Stormwing adjustments: The knockback a player receives after being hit by a Stormwing has been decreased by 70%. Damage done to the Stormwing from colliding with structures has been increased by 50%. Impact damage reduction while boosting through structures reduced from 50% to 25% Increased the spread of the Stormwing machine gun by 75%. Stormwing spawn chance has been decreased to 80% from 100%.

Supply Drop health has been reduced to 250/500/750 (Solo/Duo/Squad). Bug Fixes: The X-4 Stormwing is no longer able to fly above the max build limit. [collapse]

Fortnite V7.10 Content Update #2 (Dec 30 2018) Limited Time Modes The 14 Days of Fortnite event will feature both new and returning LTMs. Large team modes switch every two days and small team modes rotate every 24 hours.

Log in each day at 9 AM ET(1400 UTC) to find out which modes are available to explore. Let us know which LTM is your favorite on our social channels! Weapons + Items Boom Box Activate to create powerful blasts of music that deal structure damage in a large area! Newly built walls in the radius of the box are destroyed with every blast. Shoot the Boom Box to stop its effects.

[collapse]

Fortnite V7.10 Content Update #1 (Dec 23 2018) Limited Time Modes The 14 Days of Fortnite event will feature both new and returning LTMs. Large team modes switch every two days and small team modes rotate every 24 hours.

Log in each day at 9 AM ET(1400 UTC) to find out which modes are available to explore. Let us know which LTM is your favorite on our social channels! Weapons + Items Presents! Presents! contain one of several powerful sets of weapons/items. A Legendary rarity item that drops in stacks of one (max of 5 stacks). Can be found from floor loot, chests, or Supply Drops.

[collapse]

Fortnite V7.10 Patch Notes (Dec 18 2018) Limited Time Modes: 14 Days Of Fortnite The 14 Days of Fortnite event will feature both new and returning LTMs. Large team modes switch every two days and small team modes rotate every 24 hours.

Starting December 19, log in each day at 9 AM ET(1400 UTC) to find out which modes are available to explore. Let us know which LTM is your favorite on our social channels! Weapons + Items Heavy Assault Rifle Changes: Reduced the effectiveness of the Heavy Assault Rifle while not aiming down sights; aiming down sight gameplay remains roughly the same Increased ADS accuracy bonus by 10% Increased accuracy while standing still by 10% Reduced vertical recoil by 6% Base accuracy reduced by 30% Reduced accuracy while jumping and falling by 60%

Improved Balloon controls While in the air, Balloons can be released by pressing the ‘Crouch’ keybind(formerly the ‘Jump’ keybind). Players can again use Alt-Fire to release a Balloon when the Balloon item is selected.

For modes it’s available in, the height at which glider redeploy is available has been decreased from 1000 units to 576 units. Bug Fixes: Fixed an issue where players were able to pick up live Dynamite through structures. Gameplay Ground vehicles now slide on icy surfaces.

Eliminations from “no-scoping” enemies with Sniper Rifles now shows up in the elimination feed.

Sticking a landing on all 4 wheels with a vehicle will no longer damage the player inside.

It’s now easier to pick up items dropped near a Mounted Turret.

Stormwings now take 50% more damage from hitting objects. Boosting now reduces the damage taken from impacts by 50%, previously boosting prevented all impact damage.

Damage done to players that are in a Stormwing when it’s shot down has been increased from 25 to 50 Damage is dealt directly to health.

Stormwings will now take more damage from destroying structures by running through them. Bug Fixes: Holding a movement key while confirming an edit will no longer force the player to continue moving in the direction of the key they were holding.

Mounted Turrets will no longer be briefly teleported under the map and then returned to their original location.

Various Zipline fixes Zipline animations no longer briefly play every time a player jumps after building underneath a Zipline. Players should retain proper momentum when latching onto a Zipline. This will fix the issue where it appears a player is “jittery/rubberbanding” or receives a perceived speed boost immediately after latching onto the Zipline. Players will no longer lose the ability to sprint if they emote while on a Zipline. Fixed an issue that caused players to become detached from the Zipline right after seeing the animation above their head. The Zipline pulley will no longer remain in the world after eliminating a player while they were riding on it. Fixed an issue where players would get flung across the map. Added sounds and effects when a ziplining player smashes through structures. Improved attach collision around Ziplines.

Fixed regressions with the “Auto Pick Up Weapons” option Events Added additional dates for Explorer Pop-Up Cups and Friday Night Fortnite

Explorer Pop-Up Cups Resource caps adjusted from 700/500/300 to 500/500/500 for wood/stone/metal. Resource gains on eliminations adjusted from 100/50/50 to 50/50/50 for wood/stone/metal. We’re continuing to make adjustments on these values in an attempt to find a healthy balance, please let us know your feedback!

Bug Fixes: Fixed an issue where Traps were not granting elimination rewards in Explorer Pop-Up Cup. Playground Bug Fixes: Fixed an issue that would prevent time trial Challenges from recording player completion times.

Players should no longer see an occasional “Please Wait” message that blocks them from starting Challenge games in Playgrounds. Performance GPU performance improvements when view distances are far. This should improve resolution on consoles and in some cases, frame rate.

Minor improvements were made to performance for emote music playback.

Addressed movement corrections sometimes are seen when players jump

Improved the performance of some gliders Audio Improved winter biome ambient audio.

Reduced the volume of Quad Crasher boost sounds. Bug Fixes: Fixed Victory Royale sound effects being different on mobile/Switch. UI Players can now preview loading screen cosmetics in the front end by pushing the key bound to the “preview” action “Full Screen”

Added a vehicle health bar above the player shield bar. Bug Fixes: Fixed an issue where a short snippet of the currently equipped Music item could be heard when previewing a different Music item

Fixed an occasional crash when viewing event tiles on the consoles. Art + Animation Zenith has his own idle animation in the lobby.

Lynx has her own idle animation in the lobby.

Phone It In now plays for 15 seconds in the lobby

Dab for days with the new emoting power of the Infinite Dab in the lobby! Lasts 10 hours.

[collapse]

Fortnite V7.01 Patch Notes (Dec 11 2018) Limited Time Mode: Close Encounters Summary: Close quarters combat with Shotguns & Jetpacks!

Mode Details: The only weapons in this mode are Shotgun variants. Jetpacks & Heavy Shotguns can be found in chests & Supply Drops. Other Shotgun variants are spawned as floor loot. The Storm moves in more quickly than normal at mid to late game. Typical match length is about 15 minutes. Stats are enabled for this mode.

Weapons + Items Infinity Blade This Mythic melee weapon can be found on Polar Peak. Primary Fire delivers a powerful sword slash. It deals big damage to enemies and destroys structures in one blow (75 damage to players). Alternate Fire allows the player to leap great distances, destroying objects in its path. Upon landing, it delivers damage and a knock-up to nearby players (25 damage). The wielder of the sword is also granted additional abilities: An increased pool of max Health and Shields (200 Health/200 Shields). Regeneration of effective Health over time up to max Health and Shields (1 HP per second). An instant burst of effective Health upon elimination of an enemy (50 HP). Increased movement speed (130%). The first player to pull the Infinity Blade from its pedestal will be instantly healed to full Health and Shields. If a player picks up the Infinity Blade, all other inventory items aside from building materials will be dropped. When the wielder of the Infinity Blade picks up an item (aside from building materials), the Infinity Blade will be dropped. The Infinity Blade will be dropped when the wielder is knocked out or eliminated. Only one Infinity Blade will appear per match.

Gameplay X-4 Stormwing When a plane is shot down, the driver and all passengers of that plane will now take 25 damage from the explosion.

Bug Fixes: Speculative fix for players moving after being eliminated.

Fixed players being ejected from vehicles if they lost the icy feet effect. [collapse]