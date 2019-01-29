The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fallout 76 guide Fortnite challenges

Have You Played… Please Knock On My Door?

29th January 2019 / 7:30AM

Please Knock On My Door [official site] has a warning on it because of its themes. It’s a little story game that came out a couple of years ago, initially made as a way for the dev Michael Levall to explore his own experiences with depression.

In Please Knock On My Door you have to make a person get on with life — eat, sleep, shower, go to work, keep their flat clean. But it becomes increasingly difficult, and you have to weigh up the time cost vs. the effect on the person’s mental health. Is it better to have a hot shower when you’ll be late for work if you do? Should you play computer games or do the washing up? A proper meal or a sandwich?

There are several ways the story can end, with some being better than others, although none of them end in complete tragedy. It’s slow and quiet and contemplative and might be a bit too familiar. But I liked Please Knock On My Door a lot. And I never realised who I was actually playing as all along.

RPS's dep ed. Small person powered by tea and and enthusiasm for video game romances. Send me interesting etymological facts and cool horror games.

