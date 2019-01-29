The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fallout 76 guide Fortnite challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:

PUBG Report lets you see all the streamers you've murdered

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

29th January 2019 / 8:36PM

Kill-cams in shooters are fun, but PUBG Report – a web-app that tracks when and where streamers get shot in Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds – is just for farming schadenfreude. Using Plunkbat’s extensive database of who killed what and where, all you need to do is plug an in-game name into the page here. If they’ve killed or been killed by anyone that was streaming within the past two weeks, you’ll see the report, and be able to tune into the recorded stream to see how it played out. For once, you really can see the look on your target’s face, no matter where in the world they are.

While I’ve sadly not got any streamer kills to my name (thanks to not playing Plunkbat lately), I’ve had some fun seeing the trials and tribulations of a few of my more competitive friends. The entire concept is something I’d love to see done with all competitive online games. Of course, PUBG is one of the few games with a database robust enough to allow this kind of info to be scraped up and delivered to anyone. Good as it is, PUBG Report doesn’t cover all bases, either. It only serves kill data for the PC version of the game, and only cross-references to Twitch streams. Still, being able to just click and see the kill as it happened is exciting.

There’s improvements and more features coming, too. A blog post (hosted on the official PUBG site, even) details what’s coming, including console and Mixer stream support. The PUBG Report page will also expand to include a gallery of curated highlights, such as the longest-distance kill captured on film and other virtual world records.

It could be argued that sites like this bring online competition a little closer to that dystopian ideal of future bloodsport, but I’m still in favour of this. Killing some random name online is one thing, but being able to watch exactly how it went down from your opponent’s perspective, face-cam and all? It has me considering reinstalling the game to try my hand at hunting if not the deadliest game, then the most satisfying – overly loud streamers.

Credit to Eurogamer for getting me to see the light on this wonderful, horrible thing. PUBG Report is here.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Playerunknown's Battlegrounds

Have you heard of it?

115

Premature Evaluation: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

AnotherBattleRoyaleWithAStupidName

80

PUBG weapons guide (Update #25): weapon stats, best weapons in PUBG, G36C and Skorpion stats

Stats and Plunkbats

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds guide: tips and tricks to win in PUBG

Feel like chicken tonight

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Volcanoids erupts into early access today

2

PUBG Report lets you see all the streamers you've murdered

Genesis Alpha One lands on the Epic Store today

30

Twitch apologise for running ads for other streamers

4