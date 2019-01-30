The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fallout 76 guide Fortnite challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
5

Have You Played... Sonic CD?

Before the mania

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

30th January 2019 / 11:00AM

Featured post Amy Rose is being captured by Metal Sonic, while regular Sonic just stands there and watches.

Sonic CD was originally made for Sega’s CD peripheral for the Mega Drive/Genesis, but it soon left that device behind. It came to PCs in the mid-1990s as part of Sega’s foray into PC gaming, and has been in various collections since. But it wasn’t until the 2012 remake that people took notice.

I love this game, not least because it introduced a larger story to Sonic. Metal Sonic kidnaps Amy Rose, which has Sonic racing through increasingly labyrinthine levels, culminating in a showdown between the blue hedgehog and his metal adversary in a race, before facing off against Dr Robotnik in the final boss battle. It also introduced time travel, multiple endings, and special stages where you destroy UFOs.

This was the remake that began a small renaissance for Sonic the Hedgehog. It got rid of loading times when switching between zones, included both the US and Japanese/European soundtracks from the original Sonic CD, touched up the FMVs created by Toei Animation, and even included its own touches, such as the Sonic 2 style spin-dash and Tails as an unlockable character.

All these improvements took a Sonic game that for years divided fans, and turned it into something worth playing. On top of that, it was Christian Whitehead‘s gateway into a working relationship with Sega, and that’s important. Without Sonic CD, we may never have gotten Sonic Mania. It may not be the Sonic game for you, but nobody can take away its legacy.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (5)

Who am I?

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

As guides writer for Rock, Paper, Shotgun, it is my privilege to understand how to play certain games well, so that newer players can understand the more complex things about them.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Fortnite expedition outpost locations: all expedition outposts

I'm still playing Artifact, despite the hate - here's why

Because it's great

Fortnite tower locations: water tower, ranger tower, air traffic control tower

Fortnite Chilly Gnome locations: search for chilly gnomes

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Fortnite expedition outpost locations: all expedition outposts

I'm still playing Artifact, despite the hate - here's why

Because it's great

Fortnite tower locations: water tower, ranger tower, air traffic control tower

Fortnite Chilly Gnome locations: search for chilly gnomes