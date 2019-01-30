The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fallout 76 guide Fortnite challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:

Jumpgrid hops out February 12th

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

30th January 2019 / 10:54AM

Whisper it, but I think Jumpgrid might be almost as good as Super Hexagon. It’s another 2D dodge ’em up, plunging you into a world of murderous patterns and snake-like reflexes. Tap tap tap. Die die die. Try again, again, and again.

It’s not out until February 12th, but I played a preview build last night. I’m never going to play Jumpgrid before bed again, but I’m sure as (bullet)hell going to play more today.

It’s simple stuff. Collect nodes from every spot on a grid, reach the central exit, and you’re done. That might take you less than three seconds.

I bet it won’t take you less than three seconds.

I like much about this that Hexagon lacks. Chiefly, you can approach each level as you see fit. I’m already working on a thesis/hit Buzzfeed article about the three different types of Jumpgrid players and what deep inner truths that reveals about their personalities.

You’ve got the rushers, eager to abuse movement that lets them hop about as quickly as they can hammer each button. You’ve got the planners, who sit back and plot routes until they know hazards as well as the backs of their balletic hands. Then you’ve got warpers, a snootier breed of planner that somehow makes full use of the wrap-around screen. They are the scariest, and the most likely to hide affection from their loved ones.

I’ve played for 15 minutes and I’m apparently 20% of the way through the game, but that’s misleading. I haven’t even left the first colour pallet, but almost five of those minutes were spent on the most recent level. It was a bastard of a twisting helix, or a jagged descending ladder, or sometimes a mix of both as my eyes bounced off the lurid deathtrap time and time again. Success was bliss.

You know that shiver you get down the back of your spine as you’re running away from a monster in a horror game? The profound relief when you make it to safety? Jumpgrid has that. It’s surreal.

Developer Ian MacLarty is no stranger to high-quality surrealism. He’s already taken us on kaleidoscopic woodland journeys in Forests Are For Trees, satisfying tile shuftying in Dissembler, and nightmarish fever dreams in Catacombs Of Stellaris.

Jumpgrid will be available February 12th on Steam for £3.99/€3.99/$4.99.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Fortnite expedition outpost locations: all expedition outposts

I'm still playing Artifact, despite the hate - here's why

Because it's great

Fortnite tower locations: water tower, ranger tower, air traffic control tower

Fortnite Chilly Gnome locations: search for chilly gnomes

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Fortnite expedition outpost locations: all expedition outposts

I'm still playing Artifact, despite the hate - here's why

Because it's great

Fortnite tower locations: water tower, ranger tower, air traffic control tower

Fortnite Chilly Gnome locations: search for chilly gnomes