The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fallout 76 guide Fortnite challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
4

PC Building Simulator passes POST to launch

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

30th January 2019 / 2:07PM

The thrills and chills–but not the bloodspills–of building a PC are now simulated in PC Building Simulator, a pleasingly self-descriptive name if I’ve ever heard one. Following a free prototype then a stretch in early access, PC Building Sim launched in full yesterday. If you’re curious about rummaging in a PC’s guts, this is a good way in. In sandbox and career modes, pick components (including many licensed from big names in hardware), slap ’em in, wire it up, add garish lights, boot it up, and even run 3DMark to test your honking rig’s muscle. It’s pretty neat.

“It may not be wholly realistic at times, but as an introduction to PC building, I’d say it lays a pretty solid foundation,” our Katharine said when she played the early access version in April 2018.

If you’ve not built a PC before, oh, it is good fun – if intimidating and horrible and terrifying at first, trusting your idiot hands not to snap, crack, or fry expensive components. PC Building Simulator can’t teach you how much force is safe to apply when attaching a heatsink to a CPU but it can teach you where a CPU goes, and even knowing which circuit board does what gives a lot of confidence.

Not that PCBusim is only for people who haven’t built a PC before. Along with a tutorial and sandbox mode, it has a career mode where we have to run a PC shop, building, upgrading, and repairing systems while trying to turn a profit.

Version 1.0 has brought a load of new licensed parts, including Nvidia graphics cards. That’s a big get there. See the patch notes for more on UI changes and other features in the launch update.

PC Building Simulator is out now on Steam for £13.49/€17.99/$17.99, which includes a 10% launch discount. It’s made by Claudiu Kiss and published by The Irregular Corporation. For the real boxbuild experience, be sure to click away wearing gloves containing at least three sharp pins or circuit board fragments, plus one mystery leftover screw.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

PC Building Simulator leaves early access January 29th

5

Get overclocking in PC Building Simulator's latest update

PC Building Simulator teaches practical tech lessons

36

Build your first PC in PC Building Simulator's demo

60

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Fortnite expedition outpost locations: all expedition outposts

I'm still playing Artifact, despite the hate - here's why

Because it's great

Fortnite tower locations: water tower, ranger tower, air traffic control tower

Fortnite Chilly Gnome locations: search for chilly gnomes