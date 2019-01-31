All the Nvidia RTX ray tracing and DLSS games confirmed so far

With the arrival of the RTX 2060, we now have four Nvidia RTX cards that can take advantage of the GPU giant’s cool new graphics features, such as their reflection-enhancing ray tracing magic and performance-boosting DLSS tech. But not all games can do both things at the same time, and many more still have no confirmed support for ray tracing and DLSS at all. So I thought I’d do the hard work for you and put everything in a nice, big list, detailing every ray tracing and DLSS game confirmed so far. The list is still quite small at the moment, but if you’re thinking about upgrading to either the RTX 2060, RTX 2070, RTX 2080 or RTX 2080 Ti, then these are the games that are going to get the most out of them.

The main thing holding back the number of confirmed RTX ray tracing and DLSS games right now is because each game needs to add in specific support for each feature, and that takes time. At time of writing, only Battlefield V and Final Fantasy XV have managed to put their ray tracing / DLSS support in the final game, and even Anthem won’t have DLSS at launch. Instead, it will come some time after, but there’s still no set date on when it will actually arrive in-game.

As a result, the appeal of Nvidia’s RTX cards will very much depend on whether your favourite or most anticipated games will be getting ray tracing or DLSS support. The good news is there’s a decent spread of massive, upcoming blockbusters and smaller indie titles, and you can probably bet your cotton socks that almost every major PC release will support Nvidia’s new RTX tech going forward (provided they don’t tie themselves up with AMD like a lot of Ubisoft’s big 2019 games), but it’s currently less certain how many developers will bother updating their back catalogue to take advantage of it. Here’s every game confirmed so far.

Confirmed ray tracing games:

Confirmed DLSS games:

If you want to see Nvidia’s ray tracing tech in action, the best demos to look at are the Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Atomic Heart and Battlefield V RTX On/Off videos I’ve embedded below. While Battlefield mainly concerns itself with how reflections are now visible on every shiny surface going, Tomb Raider is much more about the quality of the light and the way its soft shadows are able to accurate overlap with others as figures dance to and fro in the busy town square.

Atomic Heart, meanwhile, shows a combination of both, with some stonking reflection work and plenty of soft light effects. The reflections, in particular, are pretty mind-boggling, especially when you compare them to when RTX’s turned off, and it’s only when you see how things are meant to look that you realise how bad they are right now with no ray tracing at all.

They certainly look impressive, and their ability to produce accurate, overlapping shadows and reflections that bounce off every conceivable surface with the same level of fidelity you get by looking at something with your own real life eyeballs could be just the thing to distinguish the RTX cards from their eventual AMD Navi (and indeed Radeon 7) competition.

DLSS, meanwhile, is all about using each card’s AI-driven Tensor Cores to help lighten the load when it comes to anti-aliasing and smoothing out all those jagged edges, giving a game’s overall performance a nice little boost in the process. In my books, this is arguably a lot more exciting than ray-tracing, as this is the thing that’s really going to give RTX owners the edge over their GTX rivals.

This is harder to demo in the flesh than ray tracing, but why not head over to my Final Fantasy XV DLSS analysis for a closer look at what switching on DLSS can do?

Or, for a more detailed explanation of how ray tracing and DLSS actually work, head to our Nvidia RTX hub page.