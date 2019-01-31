The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fallout 76 guide Fortnite challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
8

Octodad is 79p on Steam so buy it, you chump

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

31st January 2019 / 10:46AM

An ordinary dad hangs onto a child's supermarket amusement in a completely normal fashion.

This is an RPS public service announcement. Please remain indoors and boot up Steam. Octodad: Dadliest Catch, the immortal tale of a struggling father and loving husband, is 79p on Steam. That’s 99 cents for all you United Statesians. And 92 centimes for our European reader.* Octodad is a literary masterpiece about the emotional turmoil of living far from your true home. A Steinbeckian fable about hiding a devastating secret from the ones you love, and trying your hardest to maintain the simple life of a caring family man when pursued by those who would seek their own fulfillment in the destruction of your happiness. Also, you’re an octopus.

Okay, so it falls neatly into the genre of “joke game told so well I don’t even need to buy it to laugh”. But 79p! For that, you can pay these nice people for the joke. Nathan did our Octodad review and he said it “wears out its rather gimmicky welcome quickly, despite the clear amount of love and detail packed into each of its environments”. But Nathan isn’t here anymore, and I am. Octodad is great. Flailing around and trying to walk down the aisle to your wedding is a fun thing to do. For 79p, it is a nugget of comic gold.

You’ll also presumably get the Octodad Shorts, the free DLC the creators added back in 2014. Those tales of cephalopod clumsiness see the humble da reliving his first date with his now-wife, along with a fantasy in which he is a nurse at the local hospital.

Other good memories of Octodad including former RPS-person Pip Warr finally reaching the top of an escalator. Like so.

Anyway, yes. Go buy that now please. Okay, bye.

*Ca va, Michel?

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (8)

Who am I?

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

Brendan likes all types of games. To him there is wisdom in Crusader Kings 2, valour in Dark Souls, and tragicomedy in Nidhogg.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think - Octodad: Dadliest Catch

A Swing And A Fish

35

Humble Indie Bundle 17: Lethal League, Nuclear Throne

12

Octodad Not Octodead, Shorts Out Next Week

6

Dadlier Than Ever: Octodad Free DLC Coming In Dad Shorts

5

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

How To Install GTA 5 Mods

Beginner's Guide To GTAV Mods

GTA 5 cheats: Grand Theft Auto V command codes, all weapons and ammo, lower wanted level, invincibility

Kill frenzy

Polyamorous representation and spitting on your friends in Spitkiss

New-wave hipster Mormons

5

Warhammer Quest 2 crawls onto PC

4