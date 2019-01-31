Podcast: Wargroove! Resident Evil 2! Subnautica: Below Zero!

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Videogames! That’s the topic of this week’s podcast. Okay, you got us, we couldn’t be arsed to prepare a theme. But we have been playing with a lot of these glittering videowotsits. Graham comes on to discuss the teeny-weeny strategy game Wargroove, which is out tomorrow. And John has been enjoying the company of penguins in Subnautica: Below Zero. Meanwhile, Brendan has been traipsing carefully around in Resident Evil 2, trying to escape a big man in a hat.

Apologies for Brendan’s slightly crackly audio this week. He’s rubbish.

You can listen to the Electronic Wireless Show on Spotify or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. The best videogame is, of course, Jack de Quidt’s music.

Links:

Brendan’s Wargroove review

Shark Tank is a dumb TV show

So is the Great Interior Design Challenge

John’s thoughts on Subnautica: Below Zero

Matt’s Resident Evil 2 review

Marvel’s Runaways isn’t good

Under the Dome isn’t good

Elite Beat Agents isn’t good

But Mila Jovovich kicking a “zombie dog” in the head is