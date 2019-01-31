The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fallout 76 guide Fortnite challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
4

Warhammer Quest 2 crawls onto PC

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

31st January 2019 / 2:08PM

The turn-based tactical ratbashing of Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times has arrived on PC, following its 2017 debut on pocket telephones. The first one was pretty deece and this time all the DLC sold for the mobile version is included as standard on PC. If you fancy some light tactical monstermashing within a fantasy universe that makes middle-aged British people feel all roasty-toasty inside, voila!

Made by Perchang, Warhammer Quest is a turn-based tactical dungeon-crawler that’ll have us leading a party from from various classes of fightfolk across several regions of Warworld, bashing baddies and gathering loot and levelling up and all that along the way. I’ve not had a go myself but hear good things.

Our former Adam (RPS in peace) quite liked the first, saying in his Warhammer Quest review that it “fits snugly onto a very specific shelf in my gaming library.” We may never know what he’d make of the sequel, what with him RPSing in peace and all. But from reading around, it sounds like 2 is like 1 but tweaked and improved a bit. And coming with the DLC included on PC this time is definitely a great change.

Warhammer Quest 2 is out now for Windows and Mac. It’s on Steam priced at £16.19/€17.99/$17.99, which includes a wee launch discount.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Warhammer Quest 2 crawling to PC in January

10

How To Install GTA 5 Mods

Beginner's Guide To GTAV Mods

GTA 5 cheats: Grand Theft Auto V command codes, all weapons and ammo, lower wanted level, invincibility

Kill frenzy

Polyamorous representation and spitting on your friends in Spitkiss

New-wave hipster Mormons

5

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

How To Install GTA 5 Mods

Beginner's Guide To GTAV Mods

GTA 5 cheats: Grand Theft Auto V command codes, all weapons and ammo, lower wanted level, invincibility

Kill frenzy

Polyamorous representation and spitting on your friends in Spitkiss

New-wave hipster Mormons

5

Warhammer Quest 2 crawls onto PC

4