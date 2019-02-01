The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fallout 76 guide Fortnite challenges

Ape Out slips (e.g. on a banana peel) to end of the month

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

1st February 2019 / 2:50PM

We’ll need to wait another three weeks for the mansmash cymbalcrash action of Ape Out, as publishers Devolver Digital today announced the launch is delayed from next Thursday until February 28th. What I’ve seen and played of Ape Out was a thumping great time so I’m happy to wait, especially given that the delay is supposedly to give the devs time to get it going at 60fps. I’ll welcome extra smoothness when I’m an escaped gorilla hurling humans and causing carnage. And in the game.

I enjoyed the demo released in 2017 (but sadly no longer up) and my fellow RPS Alice, Alice Bell, played a newer version in August.

“WHY DID WE EVEN KEEP A GORILLA IN THE OFFICE BUILDING??? IT MAKES NO SENSE! BUT IT DOES NOT MATTER, FOR NOW THE GORILLA HAS ESCAPED AND WE ARE PAYING FOR OUR HUBRIS!!! !

“OH CHRIST IT GRABBED ONE OF THE UNACCOUNTABLY MANY, HEAVILY ARMED SOLDIERS PATROLLING THE OFFICE AND IS NOW USING THAT MAN AS A WEAPON. IT’S SMASHING MEN INTO THE WALLS AND POPPING THEM LIKE MEAT BALLOONS!! OH NO IT GOT SOMEONE WITH A MACHINE GUN!! I THINK THE GORILLA IS AIMING THE MACHINE GUN SOMEHOW! HOW DOES IT EVEN UNDERSTAND WHAT MACHINE GUNS ARE???”

I think she liked it.

I myself am very fond of the procedurally-generated jazzy soundtrack of drums and cymbals echoing my mayhem.

Ape Out is coming to Steam (and some sort of light switch or summat?) on February 28th, priced at £11/€15/$15. It’s made by Gabe Cuzzillo with Bennett Foddy and Matt Boch.

