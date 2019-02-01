Best PC gaming deals of the week - 1st February 2019

It is snowing in the Great British isles today, which can only mean one thing. The entire country has been brought to its knees by a couple of wet flakes and there’s no hope of anything being resolved whatsoever for at least another eight weeks when we’re definitely sure it’s absolutely gone with no hope of ever coming back. Am I still talking about the snow? Anyway, I think you’ll agree the only remedy to this beautifully chilly weather is to keep ourselves warm by furiously clicking on some of the best PC gaming deals of the week, yes? So pull up a chair, weary travellers and let us begin our sled ride into the land of deals. Just make sure you don’t pick up any demon pursuers on the way like the chap above, because that wouldn’t do at all.

Game deals

Given the state of the weather, it only seems right to point out that Frostpunk is 40% off at Humble this weekend, as part of their 11 Bit Publisher sale. That also means big savings on 11 Bit’s other grim wintry survival ’em up, This War of Mine, with the deluxe edition going for 75% off.

For those who favour slightly warmer-looking climes, however, you’ll be pleased to know that shopkeep-dungeon-crawler Moonlighter is 33% off, while pixellated noir police drama Beat Cop is 75% off. There’s also some jumbo savings to be had on a bunch of Anomaly games, plus twin-stick shooter Tower 57 to name just a few.

Everyone likes surprises, right? Well, for just £3.69 / $3.99, you can get a ‘Deluxe Mystery Game‘ worth between $10-60 over at Fanatical. This is technically the second Deluxe Mystery Game deal they’ve done, but the first one sold out within seven hours last week so I couldn’t include it in last week’s roundup. This week’s edition, however, is still going strong at time of writing, so fancy taking a chance on something completely unknown, there should still be plenty of time to take part in their lucky dip.

If you’ve been waiting to dip your toes into the bottomless pit that is Divinity: Original Sin II: Definitive Edition, this weekend is as good a time to do it as any, as it’s currently 35% off on both Steam and GOG.

There’s also still time to nab some of GOG‘s horror-filled midweek sale highlights, including Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines, Outlast, Phantasmagoria, Soma and Dead Space, but hurry, as these deals will only be around until the end of Saturday 2nd February. GOG’s weekly sale, however, is still going strong, with some nice savings off some Team17 goodies including Aven Colony, Sword Omen Legacy, The Escapists, Yooka-Laylee and many more.

UK deals:

It’s a bit slim pickings on the old UK hardware deals this week – probably because everyone’s deals pockets have shrunk and shrivelled in the cold – but there are still a couple of good graphics card deals to warm your PC’s cockles.

Now, I wouldn’t ordinarily recommend buying a GTX 1070 any more, not when Nvidia’s significantly more powerful RTX 2060 is out (see our RTX 2060 vs GTX 1070 comparison to see why), but those looking to save some pounds may well be interested to hear this Zotac GeForce GTX 1070 Mini is now going for £280 over at Ebuyer. That’s not a bad saving compared to the RTX 2060, which starts at £320, although I would urge stretching to the RTX 2060 if you possibly can – if only because you’ll get better 1440p performance out of it in the long run plus a free copy of either Battlefield V or Anthem once it comes out in a couple of weeks time, whereas the GTX 1070 only comes with Nvidia’s slightly naff Fortnite bundle.

Over on the AMD front, there are still big savings to be had on their Vega 64 cards, such as the Gigabyte Radeon RX Vega 64 Gaming OC for £395, which also comes with Devil May Cry 5, The Division 2 and the new Resident Evil 2 Remake as part of AMD’s free games bundle.

PowerColor’s Radeon RX 580 Red Dragon V2 8GB is another right old steal at £180 as well, and comes with two of the free games mentioned above. That’s cheaper than it was over Black Friday if my memory serves me correctly, or is pretty damn well close to its Black Friday price if it isn’t, and is a great buy for those after flawless 1080p gaming as well as some good 1440p performance – see our AMD Radeon RX 580 review for more info as well as our best graphics card list for more information.

Finally, there’s 27% off the catchily-named HP Omen Z4D33AA monitor at Overclockers this weekend, taking it down to £500 from its usual price of £690. That gets you a 27in 2560×1440 TN panel with a 165HZ refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync support, plus a height adjustable stand. Now I haven’t tested the Omen myself yet, but I’ve read a lot of other good things about it and its specs sound like a great package indeed for that kind of price. Just maybe read some reviews to double check before you buy, though, okay?

US deals:

There’s not a lot going on over on the US side of the pond, either, this week, but some of the best deals I could find include Alienware’s AW258HF monitor, which is on sale over at Newegg this weekend for 24% off, taking its usual price of $500 down to $380. Again, I haven’t tested this myself yet, but it is in my review pile just waiting to be got out of its box. Not that that’s any help to you right now, of course, but if you’re after a 25in 1920×1080 display with a 240Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support, it’s quite a tempting sounding offer.

Gigabyte’s Radeon RX 570 4GB is also down to $135 using the promo code EMCSTUWU3 at checkout, plus you get to choose two free games out of Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil 2 and The Division 2, making it even better value for money. However, just be aware you can get MSI’s Radeon RX 570 8GB for another $40 ($175), which will stand you in better stead in the long run when it comes to playing games on the highest quality settings at 1080p.

Meanwhile, Amazon are doing a deal on HyperX Fury RAM this weekend, where you can pick up a single 16GB 2666MHz DDR4 stick for $108. Check out our Best DDR4 RAM for more info.

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!