The 127-cell honeycomb below is a fancy form of wordsearch in which every cell is used, and words can curl and zigzag but never overlap. Each hive foxer has a theme (some previous ones: roses, postage stamps, and The 39 Steps). Identifying this theme is a vital part of the defoxing process. Today’s puzzle is made up of 16 answers, two of which are acronyms.

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s movie jigsaw:

a1 West Side Story (phuzz)

a2 The Hindenburg (phlebas)

a3 Max Payne (hitcherland)

a4 The Man Who Would Be King (Dr. Breen, Rorschach617)

a5 Mad Max: Fury Road (Lazzars, Dr. Breen, phuzz)

a6 LA Confidential (phuzz)

b1 The Witches (hitcherland)

b2 The Score (Matchstick)

b3 Diamonds Are Forever (Dr. Breen, phuzz)

b4 Finding Nemo (AbyssUK)

b5 Genevieve (phuzz)

b6 The Flight of the Phoenix (1965) (chuckieegg)

c1 The Rocketeer (chuckieegg, hitcherland)

c2 The Help (Matchstick)

c3 Ben Hur (Gothnak)

c4 The River Wild (Stugle)

c5 Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger (Dr. Breen)

c6 Hope and Glory (AbyssUK)

d1 The Vampire Lovers (Gothnak)

d2 The Great Muppet Caper (phlebas)

d3 Death Proof (phuzz)

d4 Escape to Athena (Dr. Breen)

d5 Son of Lassie (Matchstick, Stugle)

d6 THX 1138 (phuzz)

e1 Escape from New York (hitcherland)

e2 Trainspotting (chuckieegg, phlebas)

e3 The Hurt Locker (chuckieegg, hitcherland)

e4 Corpse Bride (AbyssUK)

e5 The Deadly Mantis (Gothnak)

e6 The Searchers (phuzz)