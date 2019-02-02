Celebrate Lunar New Year by picking up Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China for free

Stealthy 2.5D side-scrolling platformer Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China is free for keepsies as part of Ubisoft’s Lunar New Year sale right now.

It’s been a while since I played this first entry in the Chronicles trilogy, and it was on a platform forbidden in these halls, but I remember it being quite good. The painterly style is certainly nice to look at, and if you can get into a rhythm of sneaking and stabbing through the levels the fluidity is very satisfying. Nabbing it for nothing sounds like a fine deal to me.

On the other hand, it might just make you pine for a main series Assassin’s Creed game with the same setting. Set me off in a 3D version of this world with a photo mode and you might never hear back from me again. Any targets that the plot tried to set up for a stabbing would almost certainly be safe, as long as they stayed out of the way.

The other two instalments in the Chronicles trilogy, India and Russia, are on sale too, so you can pick them up for £2.92/$3.40/€3.40 each (though, be careful: on the UK and EU stores you can purchase the trilogy together which will cost you more at £8.40/€10.00). Plus, most of the rest of Ubisoft’s catalogue is also discounted, so it might be worth having a poke around if you’ve been waiting for something in particular.

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China can be downloaded free of charge from the Ubisoft store until Tuesday the 5th of February, while the rest of the sale continues until the 11th.