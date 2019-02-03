The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fallout 76 guide Fortnite challenges

Overcooked 2 teases free Lunar New Year update

Jay Castello

Contributor

3rd February 2019 / 9:00PM

It looks like chaotic co-op cuisine celebration Overcooked 2 will soon be adding to its existing suite of free updates. A tease by developers Team 17 appears to show new recipes; a new unlockable chef; and a fresh kitchen complete with koi carp swimming around, totally unbothered by the hubbub, and it looks like these will soon be released for players to dig into.

Here’s the video: just a morsel, enough to whet your appetite.

Brief as the teaser may be, I liked this game a lot, enough to give it a Bestest Best in my Overcooked 2 review. “It’s fast-paced, hilarious, and just the right amount of stressful,” said I, all the way back in August, so I’m glad to see it getting updates. Free ones at that!

Incidentally, that panda who just walks straight into the water is an accurate summary of my skills at this game. The new pig chef, on the other hand, gives me pause. I’ve double-checked the recipe list and I don’t see bacon anywhere on the menu, but still…be careful, porcine friend.

If you haven’t dipped back in since release, there’s a Surf ‘n’ Turf DLC now, plus a practice mode for when you really want to get your communication in line.

It’s not clear exactly when this update will be available, but all signs point to it being a celebration of Lunar New Year, which brings us into the Year of the Pig. That’s on Tuesday the 5th of February, so keep your eyes peeled over the next few days and you’ll likely find it served up and ready to go.

