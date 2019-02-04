Anthem release date, gameplay, trailers, PC system requirements, open demo, editions and pre-order bonuses

With Anthem’s open demo now concluded, the next time we’ll be able to jump into a Javelin will be when the game is released. Since the last update, we’ve had another video impression from our video team; this guide therefore has various trailers and details on the game, as well as stuff for preparing your PC in advance with PC minimum specs. That should hopefully tide you over until you can jump in once more.

Anthem release date

Anthem will be released on EA Origin on 22nd February 2019. It would also be made available to play on EA’s new EA Origin Access Premier service at the game’s launch a few days earlier. This information was announced during E3 2018.

Anthem gameplay

Recently, our very own Alice Liguori went to see Anthem at a press event, before sitting down with Matthew Castle to talk about her early game impressions. She goes into quite a lot of detail about what you can expect when playing the game yourself, saying it was very fun. So it’s well worth the watch if you want to know more about the game. She also went back after spending a total of 12 hours, including time spent during the VIP demo, and addressed a fair few things she noticed about the game, so give that a full watch too.

Anthem PC system requirements

EA have officially announced what the PC system requirements will be when the game launches. They’re a wide range of different specs that are handled, so be sure to check out the full list below for minimum and recommended system requirements:

Anthem PC Minimum System Requirements

64-bit Windows 10 CPU: Intel Core i5 3570 or AMD FX-6350

8 GB System Memory GPU: NVIDIA GTX 760, AMD Radeon 7970 / R9280X

2 GB Video Memory HARD DRIVE: At least 50 GB of free space

Anthem PC Recommended System Requirements

64-bit Windows 10 CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 3.6GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X 3.5 GHz

16 GB System Memory GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060/RTX 2060, AMD RX 480

4 GB Video Memory HARD DRIVE: At least 50 GB of free space

Anthem trailers

For some of the more recent footage, there’s a full fifteen minute mission that was shown off earlier this month. You can go to the link for that. We also got several pieces of footage from Anthem during that same show during E3 week. We have that cinematic trailer complete with an odd rendition of Muse’s Uprising. If that baffles any Muse fans out there, don’t worry, it baffled us too.

We then had a bit more of a focus on the game itself in an interview setting, before we go to more gameplay. Here they showed footage of a mission that had been spliced up to save on time. The key takeaways were that abilities can be combo’d between players. For example, you can stun a bunch of enemies, and a friend can then go in and blow them up with missiles for a bonus.

Four javelin exosuits

In the months leading to the closed alpha announcement, EA have put out some details on Anthem’s Javelin exosuits that you can take the helm of. Each one has their own specialities that can be used to assist other players in fights against enemies. Since their abilities are being updated constantly though development, I’ve put links to EA’s own page that goes into a lot of detail on their abilities and specialities. The four Javelins in the game are:

Ranger – A flexible exosuit that can use most weapon types, as well as ordinance and support gear to confuse the enemy and assist the team.

Colossus – The heavy exosuit that is the only one that can equip heavy weapons. Specialises in dealing raw damage and giving allies defensive buffs.

Interceptor – The nimblest of the exosuits and specialises in evasion and melee attacks. Can also heal status affects and mark targets for extra damage.

Storm – Think of this like the mage of the group as they use the elements to rain pain on foes. Have a range of defensive barriers for allies.

Anthem special edition

Both versions of the game, the regular version and the “Legion of Dawn” edition, will be available from the Origin store front. The game will cost you £54.99 for the standard edition and £69.99 for the “Legion of Dawn” edition, that include all the following items:

Legion of Dawn Legendary Ranger armour pack & weapon.

Ranger Javelin Exosuit legendary gear attachment.

Set of Legion of Dawn legendary armour packs.

Anthem digital soundtrack.

Pre-order bonuses

Certain editions of the game also have certain pre-order bonuses tied to it, so below are the details of what’s included in the pre-order of each version. Note that it also included access to the Open Beta and if you had it, VIP demo access. This of course has now concluded.

Founders Player Banner

Legion of Dawn Legendary Ranger armour pack and weapon (pre-order is Standard edition only – included as normal in Legion of Dawn pack).

For the moment, that’s it. It’s going to be a few weeks until the game’s release date, but it’ll be here before you know it. Hopefully we’ll have more information as it comes until the release date, and we’ll be sure to bring you more on it as soon as we can. Be sure to come on back to this hub in the coming weeks until the game’s release.