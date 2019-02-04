The Division 2 beta start times, beta dates, release date, Epic Store, system requirements, PC features, trailers, pre-order, Mountain Dew

Start times for The Division 2’s beta have officially been confirmed and it’s not a whole long time away. The Division 2 isn’t however coming to Steam, instead opting to show up on Epic Store along with Ubisoft’s own Uplay platform. Despite this bad news for Steam users, Ubisoft have also set out to explain what features to expect on PC. This guide has details on the beta dates and the game’s release date/platform; to details about the PC version, stuff on each of the five editions, and the US only Mountain Dew promotion.

The Division 2 beta start times

For those that like to play things early, there will also be a beta for the game which you can sign up for and those who pre-order the game from the Ubisoft Store, Epic Store, or any physical copy of the game, will get access to the beta. Ubisoft have confirmed that the beta will take place from Thursday, 7th February 2019 until Monday, 11th February 2019 and that signups are available right now.

The Division 2 beta start times, preload times

According to an image from Ubisoft (courtesy from VentureBeat) the times above for the beta and for the preload will begin as follows:

Region Preload date & time Start date & time End date & time The Americas 6th February

1AM PST

4AM PST 7th February

1AM PST

4AM PST 11th February

1AM PST

4AM PST Europe & Middle East 6th February

9AM GMT

10AM CET 7th February

9AM GMT

10AM CET 11th February

9AM GMT

10AM CET Japan 6th February

6PM JST 7th February

6PM JST 11th February

6PM JST Asia & Oceania 6th February

8PM AET 7th February

8PM AET 11th February

8PM AET

The Division 2 release date

During the Microsoft E3 press conference this year, it was mentioned that the release date for The Division 2 will be 15th March 2019. Ubisoft also later confirmed at their own press conference that there will be a year’s worth of free DLC that adds new story details, some new locations to loot and explore, and more quests.

The Division 2 on the Epic Store

Here’s a bit of an interesting one. A recent press release that we received from Ubisoft states that the game will be sold from the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store. This means that there is no Steam release for The Division 2.

The Division 2 PC features

According to the video posted on Ubisoft UK’s YouTube channel, the PC version will feature 4K and HDR, with support for variable refresh rate monitors, including AMD FreeSync; with the frame rate being able to be unlocked. There is also support for Eyefinity Displays, ultra-wide screen monitors and multiple monitor setups. There’s also improvements to the custom HUD and Text-To-Chat features, with Ubisoft targeting as many computer rigs as physically possible.

PC System Requirements

In the same press release as the PC features and where to buy the game, there were also listings for all the PC specifications that Ubisoft are targeting with The Division 2. Rather than just being minimum/recommended specs, they also outline requirements to get 1440p and 4K running at 60 FPS. The full list is below:

Specification Minimum Specs (1080p/30 FPS) Recommended Specs (1080p/60 FPS) High (1440p/60 FPS) Elite (4K/60 FPS) Operating System (OS) Windows 7 | 8 | 10 Windows 7 | 8 | 10 Windows 7 | 8 | 10 Windows 7 | 8 | 10 CPU AMD FX-6350 | Intel Core I5-2500K AMD Ryzen 5 1500X | Intel Core I7-4790 AMD Ryzen 7 1700 | Intel Core I7-6700K AMD Ryzen 7 2700X | Intel Core I9-7900X RAM 8 GB 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB GPU AMD Radeon R9 270 | Nvidia Geforce GTX 670 AMD RX 480 | Nvidia Geforce GTX 970 AMD RX Vega 56 | Nvidia Geforce GTX 1070 AMD Radeon VII | Nvidia Geforce RTX 2080 TI VRAM 2 GB 4 GB 8 GB 16 GB Direct X DirectX 11 | 12 DirectX 11 | 12 DirectX 11 | 12 DirectX 11 | 12

The Division 2 trailers

The focus of the team at Ubisoft seems to be on an “endgame first” mentality. Ubisoft detailed this in detail on their official site. At the end of the campaign, players choose one of three classes which unlock new weapons, mods, skills and perks. Each one will have a signature weapon associated with them. These classes are not fixed, so you’re able to switch out if you want to play a different style and progress for each one is saved to that character.

This comes in handy since there are now 8 player raids, allowing for you and a squad of friends to go in and cause carnage. Whether this means there will be more to be unveiled in the future is anyone’s guess at this point. It’s important to note that raids are not the same thing as The Dark Zone, which is set to make a return. Further little details came from the demo that Brendan played at E3.

How mods work

One key difference between the new and the old is that mods are no longer randomised drops. Instead you’ll be able to obtain them as unlocks for completing challenges, taking part in raids, and progression through the story. The mods are also universal, meaning that you can equip them to all weapons rather than go through tedious inventory management. To balance this, there’s only a limited number of slots available for mods, meaning that you’ll need to specialise in certain mod load outs.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 special editions

Well, it’s an Ubisoft game, therefore there are far too many editions for the game to make sense of for the average consumer. There are a grand total of five different versions that you can buy from the Ubisoft Store, with the Standard, Gold, and Ultimate editions also available at the Epic Store.

The Standard edition costs £49.99, while the Gold edition sets you back £79.99, and those wanting a bit more stuff can opt for the £99.99 Ultimate Edition pack. Two super premium versions of the game are also available to purchase if you really, really want to. This includes the £94.99 “Dark zone edition” and the colossally priced “Phoenix Shield edition” that’s exclusive to the Ubisoft Store and puts you £214.99 out of pocket. Below is a comprehensive list of everything that’s included in each of the four special versions of the game:

Gold Edition

Access the full game from 12th March 2019 .

. Year 1 pass.

Ultimate Edition

All the features from the Gold Edition.

“Elite agent” pack.

“Battleworn secret service” pack.

“The first responder” pack.

The Dark Zone Edition

Access the full game from 12th March 2019 .

. Heather Ward statue (30cm).

“Battleworn secret service” pack.

Washington D.C. map.

Book of lithographs.

Selected game soundtrack.

Phoenix Shield Edition

Access the game full from 12th March 2019 .

. Articulated figurine

“Elite agent” pack.

“Battleworn secret service” pack.

“The first responder” pack.

Year 1 pass

Washington D.C. map.

Book of lithographs.

Selected game soundtrack.

The Division 2 Pre-order

We don’t recommend that you ever pre-order games because you never know what state they’ll be in when they are released for general consumption. This goes doubly for any with online interactivity like The Division 2 would, so you have been warned. With the PC version for all versions, you’ll get the following items:

Capitol Defender pack

Access to the Private Beta

Tommy the teddy bear digital bonus

Mountain Dew

If we had an “And Finally” story for you, this is it: If you’re in the US, there’s another way to get into The Division 2 beta. If you pre-order a case of 12 cans of Mountain Dew Game Fuel from Wal-Mart, you’ll eventually get sent a code from Ubisoft to the closed beta. Before you ask, yes, my philosophy on not pre-ordering stuff until reviews are out applies to fizzy pop too.

For right now, that’s everything that we have, though I suspect we’ll have a lot more information once the beta happens. There will most certainly be more details on the game when that comes, so do check back often.