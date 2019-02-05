The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fallout 76 guide Fortnite challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
8

Imperator: Rome crosses the Rubicon on April 25th

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

5th February 2019 / 7:13PM

Rome wasn’t built in a day, but in launching under a year from its announcement Imperator: Rome is making pretty good time. Paradox Interactive today announced a release date for their grand historical strategy game – April 25th. Perhaps missing a trick not launching it on March 15th, but it’ll have to do. Paradox reckon this should be a little easier to get into than some of their past games. They aim to strike a balance between the character-driven antics of Crusader Kings 2 and the grand military campaigning of Europa Universalis IV. See the release date trailer below.

While most Paradox games make my head spin, Imperator does seem to be rather special. Nic Rueben got the chance to play around with the game recently and found himself thoroughly beguiled by its toga-clad charms. As Paradox say, they’ve “done a decent tutorial this time”, which should make all the difference for sludge-brained prats like myself. If you’ve ever watched any historical dramas, some of its systems should make sense, at least – the people of Rome will only allow tyranny to a point, and the senate need to be convinced of any case you make for war.

Being a grand strategy game, and putting you in the ruler’s seat, conquest is a mostly hands-off process in Imperator. Your commanders will worry about stuff like formations and tactics, while you get to decide which commanders to send, how many men they’ll be leading, and making sure that they’re well fed and funded. That said, you do at least get to watch little figurines march around the map of all that you behold, stabbing each other with pointy sticks.

You’re not limited to playing as Rome, either – the neighbouring kingdoms are less structured and allow for more ego-driven rule at the cost of stability. Every nation should have its own feel and political structure – Paradox have had a lot of practice with Crusader Kings 2, a game with a lot of room for personal expression, hence why I got on with it while bouncing off their other games. The similarly increased focus on personal political dynamics, backstabbing and drama here is enticing – it’s all the good stuff we watch historical stuff for, really.

Imperator: Rome launches on April 25th for £35/40/$40. You can find it on Steam and direct from its developers at Paradox Plaza.

As an aside, anyone else getting Tigtone vibes from the art style in that trailer above? It can’t be just me, surely.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (8)

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Paradox are building tools that let modders tinker with games while they're running

6

Paradox announce new grand strategy Imperator: Rome

The ultimate Caesar pleaser

44

Imperator: Rome finds the difference between obstruction and intimidation

Veni, videogame, vici

41

Going to war in Imperator: Rome means convincing the Senate

Latin beats

20

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Art Sqool is out now and cheaper than real creative tutelage

Imperator: Rome crosses the Rubicon on April 25th

8

Roccat Vulcan review: A stunning mechanical keyboard that's fast and tactile for gaming

Live long and prosper

2

Fortnite guide (V7.30) - Fortnite tips, beginner's guide, advanced tips and strategies

The Pen is mightier than the SCAR