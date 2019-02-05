Logitech's wireless G935 headlines new series of gaming headsets

Logitech have announced four new gaming headsets this morning, starting with their latest flagship headset, the wireless G935. An updated version of their outgoing top-end headset, the G933, the G935 is the first Logitech headset to come with their proprietary Pro-G 50mm audio drivers, which Logitech hope will deliver rich bass and ‘highly cinematic audio’. It will also be available as a wired version in the form of the G635, and will launch alongside Logitech’s other new gaming headsets, the G432 and G332, sometime later this month.

Going back to the G935 for a moment, though, this 2.4GHz wireless headset will have a battery life of around 12 hours, according to Logitech, which isn’t the best wireless battery life I’ve ever seen, but should still be enough to get you through the weekend. Switch on the G935’s LightSync tech (Logitech’s peripheral-wide RGB lighting system), however, and you’re looking at just eight hours, which is pretty piddly compared to the claimed 24 hour battery life of the 2019 edition of the Steelseries Arctis 7 and 13 hour battery life of HyperX’s Cloud Flight (which then stretches to a massive 30 hours by turning off its LEDs).

Personally, I’ve never really seen the appeal of RGB lighting systems on headsets, as you’re never going to actually see it while you’re playing games. Unless you want to show off your synchronised lighting profiles at a LAN party, it’s only going to limit your gaming time when you’re playing alone at home.

Battery life and rainbow lighting aside, though, the G935 also comes with (takes deep breath) DTS Headphone: X 2.0 surround sound support (the same as the Arctis 7), which Logitech hope will give the headset a more authentic and immersive 3D sound for that aforementioned cinematic audio experience, as well as on-ear volume controls, an upgraded microphone and what Logitech are calling ‘premium’ leatherette earpads, which you’d certainly hope so given it’s going to cost £160 (US pricing to be confirmed). Its identical wired sibling the G635, meanwhile, will set you back £130.

For those of you who don’t have upwards of £100 to spend on a gaming headset, however, then the wired Logitech G432 (above, centre right) should hopefully be much more up your street. Priced at £70, this multi-platform headset also comes with DTS Headphone: X 2.0 surround sound support for that enhanced, 3D-edque audio, as well as rotating leatherette ear cups and a flip-to-mute microphone.

And last but not least, there’s the £50 G332 (above, far right). This is a regular stereo gaming headset (the rest are all 7.1 headsets), but one that still offers the same comfort and quality as the rest of its new siblings, according to Logitech, which was all they were willing to say about it in their press release.

Can they break into my best gaming headset rankings, though? With all of them launching this month, hopefully we won’t have to wait too long to find out.