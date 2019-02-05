The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fallout 76 guide Fortnite challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
6

Titanfall isn't done yet says Respawn Entertainment CEO

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

5th February 2019 / 9:52PM

Battle royale spin-off Apex Legends seems to be doing well, but it’s good to know that there’s more proper Titanfall still on the way. Titanfall 3 may officially not be on the cards, but according to this tweet from Respawn CEO Vince Zampella, there is something bearing the series name “for later in the year”. Of course, this isn’t confirmation of much beyond the continuation of the title (“the T word”), but it’s nice to know that there is at least a chance we’ll meet BT-7274 again, or at least befriend another slightly sassy giant warbot.

Folks were understandably a bit worried about the future of the series after Eurogamer’s interview with Respawn’s Drew McCoy. “The world thinks we’re making Titanfall 3 and we’re not – this is what we’re making” sounds pretty final, but Zampella’s statement makes it sound more like marketing sleight-of-hand. Whatever’s coming isn’t a sequel, but that doesn’t mean we’re not getting another FPS set in its sci-fi universe of sassy robots, humans in android bodies and giant lasers that go BWEEEEEEEEEM. Of course, it doesn’t mean we are, either – best hedge your bets.

Note that Zampella does talk about experimenting with the setting, so the next game could honestly be anything, on any platform. I’m hoping that Apex Legends catches on long enough to become a cash cow and source of security for Respawn. The Titanfall series has never really done as well as it should – despite Titanfall 2 being brilliant both solo and online, it didn’t draw the crowds. Even the surprisingly decent mobile strategy spinoff Titanfall: Assault struggled to make an impact, and shut down early. Can’t blame them for wanting to keep trying ideas until one really sticks.

In the meantime, Apex Legends is a rather nice little game, at least from the couple rounds I’ve played so far. Give it a stab for yourself – it’s free-to-play and on Origin now.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (6)

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Respawn's free-to-play Apex Legends gets off to a healthy start

34

Titanfall crew Respawn reveal their new game today - and might release it immediately

26

Apex Legends is the battle royale from Respawn, and we have good news about the robot

Titanfoyale

64

Wot I Think: Titanfall

Gulf Of Oh Man

185

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Bow To Blood sails from PSVR to flat PC screens in April

Titanfall isn't done yet says Respawn Entertainment CEO

6

Art Sqool is out now and cheaper than real creative tutelage

Imperator: Rome crosses the Rubicon on April 25th

14