Titanfall isn't done yet says Respawn Entertainment CEO

Battle royale spin-off Apex Legends seems to be doing well, but it’s good to know that there’s more proper Titanfall still on the way. Titanfall 3 may officially not be on the cards, but according to this tweet from Respawn CEO Vince Zampella, there is something bearing the series name “for later in the year”. Of course, this isn’t confirmation of much beyond the continuation of the title (“the T word”), but it’s nice to know that there is at least a chance we’ll meet BT-7274 again, or at least befriend another slightly sassy giant warbot.

Folks were understandably a bit worried about the future of the series after Eurogamer’s interview with Respawn’s Drew McCoy. “The world thinks we’re making Titanfall 3 and we’re not – this is what we’re making” sounds pretty final, but Zampella’s statement makes it sound more like marketing sleight-of-hand. Whatever’s coming isn’t a sequel, but that doesn’t mean we’re not getting another FPS set in its sci-fi universe of sassy robots, humans in android bodies and giant lasers that go BWEEEEEEEEEM. Of course, it doesn’t mean we are, either – best hedge your bets.

Tons of things planned for @PlayApex in the future. We are also committed to listening to player feedback. We are also working on more Titanfall for later in the year (yes, I said the T word). We love being able to experiment in this crazy universe! — Vince Zampella (@VinceZampella) February 5, 2019

Note that Zampella does talk about experimenting with the setting, so the next game could honestly be anything, on any platform. I’m hoping that Apex Legends catches on long enough to become a cash cow and source of security for Respawn. The Titanfall series has never really done as well as it should – despite Titanfall 2 being brilliant both solo and online, it didn’t draw the crowds. Even the surprisingly decent mobile strategy spinoff Titanfall: Assault struggled to make an impact, and shut down early. Can’t blame them for wanting to keep trying ideas until one really sticks.

In the meantime, Apex Legends is a rather nice little game, at least from the couple rounds I’ve played so far. Give it a stab for yourself – it’s free-to-play and on Origin now.