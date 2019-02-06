Microsoft Studios rebranded Xbox Game Studios, still making PC games

You can tell spring is coming because snowdrops, crocus, and daffodils are emerging and the corporate rebrandings have begun. Microsoft yesterday announced that Xbox Game Studios is the new name for their game-making division formerly known as Microsoft Studios (formerly known as Microsoft Game Studios (fka Microsoft Games)). Xbox Game Studios will still release games on PC as Microsoft say “Xbox is our gaming brand across all devices, no matter how or where you want to play, or who you want to play with.” On this day, we are all Xbox. Not mega-exciting but hey, here’s an fyi on the fka so you know wtf is up when we next post re Xbox Game Studios.

Xbox Game Studios currently includes 13 groups. That’s 343 Industries (the Halo lot), The Coalition (Gears Of War), The Initiative (a mysterious new studio), Mojang (who Microsoft call simply Minecraft?), Turn 10 Studios (Forza Motorsport), Playground Games (Forza Horizon), Rare (Sea Of Thieves these days, I guess), the Global Publishing group, and recent purchases Compulsion Games (We Happy Few), Undead Labs (State Of Decay), Ninja Theory (Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice), inXile Entertainment (Torment: Tides Of Numenera, Wasteland 2), and Obsidian Entertainment (Alpha Protocol, Fallout: New Vegas, the upcoming The Outer Worlds).

And they’re all making Xbox games. But that’s fine. Because we are all Xbox. I’m every Xbox. It’s all in me.