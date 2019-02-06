Mortal Kombat 11 characters list: Kabal, D'Vorah, confirmed roster so far

The recent reveals of Kabal and D’Vorah in Mortal Kombat 11 have certainly expanded roster. Both are fan favourites, but there are plenty of other characters that are either new or returning after a long hiatus from the series. Information tends to get a bit muddied with character reveals for fighting games, especially when Ed Boon’s hinting at things on Twitter, so I thought I’d put a collection together of the characters that have been officially revealed, as well as who is likely to be joining the roster.

Mortal Kombat 11 character guide

Mortal Kombat 11 will be released on PC through Steam on 23rd April 2019 and you can find out more about the game itself and what’s to come in our Mortal Kombat 11 round-up guide, including details on the game’s preorder bonus, the various game features, and more.

Kabal

Teased during the Mortal Kombat 11 community reveal stream, Kabal is a returning favourite of many Mortal Kombat fans thanks to his high speed and hook blades. During the Kombat Cast, NetherRealm confirmed that his special moves are unique to Mortal Kombat 11 in that they don’t need to be amplified necessarily to covert into a combo. His fatality is also one of the more darkly comic, and utterly gruesome ones, so proceed to watch the video with extreme caution.

D’Vorah

The first confirmed returning character that debuted in Mortal Kombat X, D’Vorah was exclusively revealed to Inside Xbox as part of their recent coverage. While we don’t know what her allegiances are in Mortal Kombat 11, she was Kotal Khan’s second in command, using bugs and insects to tear apart her foes. She was the one who killed Baraka in that game, so it’ll be interesting to see how the two interact in Mortal Kombat 11.

Scorpion

It seems like a given that Scorpion would be in a Mortal Kombat game, but there was one game where he wasn’t – Mortal Kombat 3. That said, his inclusion in the original teaser trailer confirmed it. Armed with his iconic spear-chain thing and swords, the ninja-turned-Hellspawn has had a heck of a journey in this reestablished timeline.

Raiden

Also shown in the teaser trailer, Raiden seems to be the primary focus of the new timeline. The Elder God of thunder has been through the wars and has been a little unstable ever since. He uses electricity, teleportation, and a superman dive (which to this day nobody has worked out what he’s even saying), meaning that he can cover a lot of space.

Baraka

Thank goodness for the time travel nonsense that has been hinted at for the story, because otherwise we’d never see Baraka again. Killed during the storyline of Mortal Kombat X by D’vorah, Baraka’s return is one series fans have been clambering for. He fights with arm blades that he can shred for a projectile, or swipe in various, vicious ways.

Skarlet

Ever since she was made playable in Mortal Kombat (9) via its DLC, Skarlet has been a favourite for quite a number of people. Making her main roster debut, Skarlet seems to have taken a more witch-like appearance. She excels at using blood to inflict pain and suffering on her opponents. Skarlet will have a character skin themed around Russia.

Sub-Zero

The only fighter who has been present in every single main-line Mortal Kombat game, in one way or another. Sub-Zero’s freezing moves and Lin Kuei training have made him infamous thanks to his ESRB making fatality from the original Mortal Kombat. His moveset includes sliding around, as well as various ways to inflict damage with the power of ice..

Sonja Blade

In Mortal Kombat X, she was the general of the Special Forces. Here she’s still the same ass-kicking veteran who uses gymnastics and projectiles to inflict serious pain on her foes. Sonja got some special attention here, as she will be voiced by none other than (as of the time of writing) current WWE RAW Women’s Champion – Ronda Rousey.

Geras

The only new character confirmed as playable so far, Geras controls the sands of time, meaning that he’s the first fighting game character in history to mess around with the round timer. On top of that, he can slam opponents into walls of sand, as well as punch and charge his way through foes. It’s highly likely he’s related in some way to the game’s boss character – Kronika.

Kano

Kano wasn’t revealed during the community reveal, instead turning up at a Brazilian event a few weeks later. The leader of the Black Dragon is a thorn in the Special Forces’ side, able to fire lasers from his eye and is an acrobatic fighter. Kano will have a skin for Brazilian players.

Shao Kahn

Given that canonically, Shao Khan isn’t alive anymore, this seems like a bit of an odd choice, though he isn’t the first one to defy death in this way. However this rendition of Shao Kahn seems more dragon-like in appearance, and is only available through a pre-order bonus. It’s unclear if he’ll follow the same path as Goro did in Mortal Kombat X where he was a pre-order character that was later made available to buy as DLC, but it seems somewhat likely.

Unconfirmed characters in Mortal Kombat 11

Even though there are quite a few characters confirmed, there’s still plenty of others in the game that have not been announced just yet. You’ll have seen plenty of rumours of character lists, but most are unsubstantiated. That said, the menus of Mortal Kombat 11, as well as some trailers, hint at a few other characters that could show up.

Kronika – Is present in the story but is confirmed not to be a playable character, but rather a boss character.

– Is present in the story but is confirmed not to be a playable character, but rather a boss character. Liu Kang – Featured in a cut scene during the community reveal, also tweeted during the Super Bowl.

– Featured in a cut scene during the community reveal, also tweeted during the Super Bowl. Kung Lao – Featured alongside Liu Kang in the community reveal, also tweeted during the Super Bowl.

– Featured alongside Liu Kang in the community reveal, also tweeted during the Super Bowl. Cassie Cage – Has artwork present in the “Local” option in the menus of Mortal Kombat 11, seen alongside Kano who was since confirmed.

– Has artwork present in the “Local” option in the menus of Mortal Kombat 11, seen alongside Kano who was since confirmed. Kitana – Has artwork present in the “Kustomize” option in the menus of Mortal Kombat 11.

– Has artwork present in the “Kustomize” option in the menus of Mortal Kombat 11. Rain – Has artwork present in the “Konquer” option in the menus of Mortal Kombat 11.

– Has artwork present in the “Konquer” option in the menus of Mortal Kombat 11. Smoke – Has artwork present in the “Characters” option in the menus of Mortal Kombat 11.

– Has artwork present in the “Characters” option in the menus of Mortal Kombat 11. Shinnok – Features in the story mode introduction, though it’s unclear if he’ll be playable as his head got lopped off.

Those are all the current character reveals and the rumoured additions for Mortal Kombat 11. With around 25 characters in total in the base game, it’s highly likely that the rest will be shown at various events and news releases, so do keep checking back to find out who’s next.